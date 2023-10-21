“It’s Stephen Curry and LeBron James!”: Andre Iguodala Shows Faith in 2023–24 Warriors, Names Players That Can Never Be Counted Out

Andre Iguodala made an appearance on First Take recently. Joining Stephen A. Smith, after announcing his retirement, Iggy received a ton of love from around the league. But, getting down to business, the four-time NBA Champion discussed the current situation in the NBA. In particular, he spoke about the chances of the Golden State Warriors.

Having played with the Dubs for eight seasons, Iggy won all four of his rings in San Francisco. Nevertheless, he put his biases aside and firmly suggested that the Warriors cannot be counted out when talking about a championship run.

After all, they have the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry, one of the players that Iguodala believes always gives his team a chance, just like Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James.

Andre Iguodala claims you cannot count out Stephen Curry and LeBron James when it comes to winning championships

The Golden State Warriors have assembled a whole new roster heading into the 2023-24 season. With Chris Paul and Stephen Curry now playing in the frontcourt, former Dubs star Andre Iguodala was asked an interesting question. Appearing on First Take, Iggy was asked about the Warriors’ chances of winning a fifth NBA Championship in the 21st century.

Choosing his words wisely, Iguodala claimed that you can never count Golden State out. After all, they have Chef Curry on their roster. A player that the 2015 Finals MVP believes is on the same level as LeBron James. Another player that he claims always gives the team, he is playing for, a chance.

“When you have Stephen Curry on your team you always have a chance. You never count him out. It’s him and LeBron. You can’t count them out until it’s over!”

That aside, Iggy is excited for the Dubs. He has high hopes for the team and hyped up the likes of CP3, Jonathan Kuminga, and Klay Thompson. Hopefully, his excitement is not unfounded, and the Warriors put on a show in the upcoming season.

Iguodala explains that age, sore muscles, and his kids were the reasons he decided to retire

After 19 seasons in the NBA, Andre Iguodala decided to retire from the sport. Explaining the reasons for his decision on the Point Forward podcast, he cited a number of factors.

The first thing was his age, the second had to do with the conditioning of his body, and how sore and injured he felt all over. And, finally, he wants to get locked in on helping his son, who is serious about pursuing basketball.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SBNation/status/1715385212924776655?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even Steph Curry posted a heartfelt message on social media after his retirement. At the end of the day, Iggy had a great NBA career. After all, he has four NBA Championships, a Finals MVP, All-Star, All-Defensive, and All-Rookie selections to his name. Now, he can retire with his head held high.