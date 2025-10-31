Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson Cast Doubt on Joel Embiid’s Place in Nick Nurse’s Tyrese Maxey-Driven 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to one of the hottest starts in the league, and surprisingly, it’s not because of Joel Embiid. The 2023 MVP has been on a minutes restriction, playing around 20 minutes a night. Instead, the spotlight’s on Tyrese Maxey and rookie V.J. Edgecomb, who have turned the Sixers into a fast-paced, confident unit.

Maxey’s looking like an All-Star already. He’s running the offense with total command, slicing through defenses like it’s nothing. And Edgecomb? The kid’s everywhere. So far Maxey is averaging roughly 34 points, 4 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while Edgecombe is putting up about 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. It’s wild to think this team looks sharper without leaning on Embiid every possession.

The crew over at Road Trippin’ s spoke about today’s episode. Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye were both were impressed with how the Sixers are handling Embiid’s limited minutes and still thriving. And honestly, they weren’t wrong.

“The way they’re like, ‘Hey Joel Embiid. We only got you for about 20 minutes, which means about 20 points. We’re going to play your way for those 20, and other than that, we are flying,'” stated Frye. That’s exactly what it looks like. The Sixers have found a way to balance Embiid’s dominance with the young guys’ speed. When Joel sits, it’s like the game just opens up.

Jefferson claimed that head coach Nick Nurse might have finally found his winning combo. “Nick Nurse might not be the best coach for Joel Embiid. But for Tyrese and Edgecomb? Oh bro.” When Allie Clifton chimed in to ask what RJ meant, he explained how Nurse has excelled pushing his offense through guards.

“We’ve seen him have players that are wing players and dominate with elite wing players. Joel Embiid is a different style of player. He’s a center and slow-down.” You can’t argue that. Embiid’s a generational big, but Nurse’s style clearly suits guys who run and react.

“When he has really good guards and lets them go be his guards, that’s where I think he excels. Giving his guard flow systems,” added Jefferson. That’s exactly what’s happening in Philly right now. Maxey has total freedom, and Edgecomb looks like he’s been in the league for years. It’s refreshing ball.

Channing also noted, “He has more offensive and defensive versatility.” And that’s the key difference this year. The Sixers aren’t relying on one guy to save them. They’re winning as a group. There’s more switching, more movement, more trust.

Early or not, Philly looks like a real problem in the East. Maxey’s confidence is through the roof, Edgecomb’s breakout is legit, and Nurse has this team believing. If they keep this up, Embiid might not have to play 38 minutes a night anymore. And honestly, that might be the best thing that’s ever happened to the Sixers.