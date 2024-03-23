“Charge of My Life”: Drawing a 2nd Charge from Zion Williamson Had Magic’s Moe Wagner Reflecting on Life

On March 21, the Orlando Magic defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 to continue their remarkable ascent this season. In the loss, Pelicans’ ace Zion Williamson did get 21 points, but also committed eight turnovers. Two of those turnovers came in the face of gutsy basketball from Magic Center Moritz Wagner. Wagner drew two of the three charges against the physical phenom that night.

Advertisement

Considering Williamson’s 6’7”, 250+ pounds heavyweight build, the impact of the charges must have taken a toll on the 26-year-old. And it did. Zion is regarded as one of the most physically unstoppable players, especially when he is on a fast break.

Moe Wagner confessed that after withstanding those charges, he might reduce the frequency of drawing them. The Athletic’s Josh Robbins asked the German hooper how he felt after drawing the two charges against a freight train like Williamson. While regarding the second charge the most prized of his career, the Magic star decided against going for them often.

Advertisement

“The second one might have been the charge of my life. I’m not gonna lie: I felt that one. I was like, ‘OK, I have like 18 left in my career after that one,’” Wagner told Robbins

Wagner rightfully points out both the bravery required and the impact of the collision after the charge that would make anyone skeptical of performing such defensive maneuvers regularly. During the second charge, after Zion beat Jonathan Isaac with a quick first step, Moe Wagner knew that the 23-year-old would continue his move through the middle of the lane. Therefore, the Magic player acquired the split-second advantage that one needs to get the offensive foul call.

Williamson, who had already begun his lay-up manoeuvre, was unable to switch his trajectory and collided straight into Wagner’s chest. After the collision, Wagner flew to the baseline, indicating the power of the Pels Forward.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans might wonder if Zion Williamson’s weight loss affected the play?

Zion Williamson’s huge weight loss

After receiving flak for his weight during the preseason, Williamson has cut it down drastically. He cut down 25 lbs in just four months after the In-Season tournament, proving his commitment to winning. Ever since cutting down on his weight, the Forward has become even more lethal. The Pels are using him as the primary ball-handler during many instances. Thus, with the ball in hands, it is even more difficult to prevent the 6’7” athlete from taking control of the game.

With a reduced weight and improved ball-handling skills, he has become one of the most versatile players in the West. After shedding weight, his movements look quicker. Thus, when Wagner drew the charge, he tackled an even more physically imposing Williamson who has both pace and power.