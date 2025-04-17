Charles Barkley Admits To Discarding Ernie Johnson’s Take On Grandchildren Until He Had 2 Of His Own

Charles Barkley has always had a tough exterior. Although he has the reputation of a fun-loving person on camera, it’s rare to see Chuck show deep emotions. This is largely due to his upbringing, which forced him to grow up fast. Even though Barkley went on to have a comfortable life, the hardships of his childhood had already made a lasting impact.

Advertisement

Nothing shakes Chuck to the point where he breaks down. He once revealed why he developed such a tough personality.

He said, “Since I was 16, I have been the leader of my family. And I never wanna get emotional and panic, because if I do that, everybody else is gonna follow.” Chuck acknowledges that it’s one of his biggest flaws. However, as he approached his 60s, something happened in his life that changed the way he expressed his emotions.

Chuck is now a grandpa to two kids. He proudly states that his grandkids are the best thing that ever happened to him. The man who used to discard Ernie Johnson’s take on what it feels like to be a grandfather now boasts about his status as one. When he was recently asked about his future plans by Jimmy Traina, spending time with his grandkids was the first thing that came to his mind.

Chuck said, “They [Ernie and Clark Kellogg] told me being a grandpa was gonna change my life. I was like, ‘Yeah, okay’…Man, it’s the greatest thing ever, Jimmy. My little Henry and my little Charlie, she’s the princess and he’s the prince.”

The ‘grumpy old guy’ schtick certainly didn’t last long for Chuck. Nicknamed ‘Big Pop’, he revealed his heart races each and every time he gets a Facetime request from his two grandkids which is just flat out adorable.

Of course, Chuck also wants time for himself once he decides to step away from the limelight. Outside of spending time with grandkids, playing golf, fishing, and traveling the world are also on his wish list.

Charles Barkley’s daughter made him cry

Chuck is a sensitive man, especially when it comes to his daughter and his grandkids. When Christiana was a kid, the NBA legend wanted her to pursue a career in sports as she had the physique for it. He once said, “My daughter had a great body. She was six feet tall when she was like three.”

He believed that if she took an interest in sports, he could have another legendary Barkley to offer to the world of sports.

“I had her play basketball, soccer, volleyball, and then one day I said, ‘Hey Christiana, do you like sports?’ She says, ‘Dad, I hate sports.’ So, I couldn’t cry in front of her, so I just gave her a hug and said, ‘Baby, I love you, no matter what.’ Then, when she walked out of the room, I just started crying.”

All hope is not lost for Chuck yet. Now that he has two grandkids, who get to spend so much time around him, he can teach them his moves from an early age, and maybe they’ll continue the family legacy.