Kristaps Porzingis Admits He Hasn’t Enjoyed This Season Amid Warriors Debut

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

New Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porzingis (with towel) watches the action against the Boston Celtics from the bench during the first quarter at Chase Center

Just two years ago, Kristaps Porzingis was an NBA Champion on the best team in the Eastern Conference. Suddenly, he found himself surplus, playing for a “stuck in a rut” Atlanta Hawks side and struggling with injuries. So, it’s difficult to question him when he says that the 2025-26 season has not particularly been one to write home about.

Recurring knee issues made him a liability on the Hawks team as well, and they traded him to the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. He’s missed the first three games heading into the All-Star break, but is expected to be available soon, perhaps even against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Ahead of the game in Chase Center, Porzingis was asked about how he felt, and he didn’t have very good things to say about his time with the Hawks. But about the Warriors? He seemed optimistic.

“Tough, honestly,” the Latvian said about the last one year. He revealed how the last time he truly enjoyed playing was when he had the playoff run with the Celtics. “Not the most enjoyable season, especially since that playoffs, then the summer-time I was healthy, I was good. And then kind of up-and-down this season, not playing too much.”

Porzingis played just 17 games with the Hawks since he left the Celtics in 2025. He averaged 17.1 points per game, which isn’t too bad, but his main focus with the Warriors will simply be to play more.

“I’m actually excited about being here now, feeling good today,” the 7’2″ forward added.

It’s sort of poetic that Porzingis will have the opportunity to turn a new leaf in his career against the franchise with whom he won his only ring so far. And he will do so playing for a side that’s aiming to get there as well. Make no mistake, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry are chasing a ring.

To make that happen, they need a healthy Porzingis on the court, especially with Jimmy Butler out for the season. He can be an insane rim protector, someone who creates space on the floor, and can also shoot the ball well. Thankfully, recent reports suggest that he’s moving normally in practice and is close to returning to his 100%.

The Warriors would want to keep KP in a bubble wrap. An injury to him, and their season will now, for sure, be over.

