Watch: John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal Sing Cena’s WWE Theme “My Time Is Now” Together in Rare Video

John Cena is without a question a very talented individual. And one of his talents even saved his job and made him a mega star in WWE. Aside from being a globally recognized WWE superstar and a Hollywood star, John Cena also happens to be a rapper. In fact, it was his rapper gimmick in WWE, The Doctor of Thugonomics, that saved his floundering career. When Stephanie McMahon learned about John Cena’s hidden talent, he was given the opportunity to reinvent his in-ring character. Two of his theme songs in WWE, Word Life and My Time Is Now, were rapped by the man himself.

His most iconic entrance theme, My Time Is Now, was released in 2005. Every time John Cena made his way to the ring and his music hit, the reaction from the crowd would be deafening. The WWE legend once belted out his theme song with another legend from the NBA.

John Cena raps his theme song with Shaquille O’Neal

In an edition of Carpool Karaoke, John Cena was seen rapping his theme song with the NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal. With Shaq in the driver’s seat, Cena spat his rhymes with a vigorous mind in the passenger’s seat. On the other hand, Shaquille collaborated by adding lyric fillers.

Taking to Twitter, John Cena expressed his delight in doing the episode with one of the GOATs of the NBA. The episode saw the sixteen-time World Champion and the NBA legend bang out music in the car, shoot some hoops outside, and make memories and share laughs.

John Cena is set to return to Raw in March

Ever since John Cena became a full-time Hollywood star, his appearance in WWE became a rare sight. The wrestler-turned-actor was last seen in the ring on December 31 when he teamed up with Kevin Owens and locked horns with The Bloodline.

That was his second appearance in 2022. The 45-year-old is slated to make his first appearance of 2023 on March 6 on Monday Night Raw.

Sixteen-time World Champion @JohnCena makes his triumphant return to #WWERaw on MARCH 6 during The Road to #WrestleMania! 👋 pic.twitter.com/E0F2xXVC8N — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2023

His return was announced by the promotion. Without a doubt, John Cena is likely to cross paths with Austin Theory, the man he is rumored to face at WrestleMania 39. With Austin Theory talking smack about Cena every now and then, it remains to be seen if their feud develops on March 6 and sets the tone for the grandest stage.

