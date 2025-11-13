Charles Barkley Calls Shaquille O’Neal ‘The World’s Dumbest Doctor’ After Poor Showing on ‘Inside the NBA’

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many exploits. The four-time NBA champion has been a part of American pop culture for decades now, having starred in countless commercials and films. Like that wasn’t enough, Shaq has gone ahead and even gotten doctorate. Unfortunately, no matter what he does, his Inside the NBA cohost Charles Barkley will never allow him a moment of peace.

O’Neal has often claimed that he craves wisdom and knowledge. Once he stepped away from the NBA, he put that desire to action by pursuing a doctorate in education at Barry University, and would eventually graduate in 2012.

Shaq is really proud of having that doctorate in education and never misses a chance to brag about it. Ever since Inside the NBA returned for the 2025-26 NBA season, O’Neal has continued to let people know to address him correctly. As a result, Ernie Johnson and the rest of the crew decided to quiz him to test his real knowledge.

These weren’t easy questions, asking him to point out where an Achilles tendon is. The boys put O’Neal to work. How is Shaq supposed to know where a scaphoid fracture would be located? O’Neal looked helplessly before circling the left shoulder blade.

Since it was just the first question, the crew held back from any criticism. Johnson’s next question highlighted the seratus posterior inferior muscle. O’Neal believed that muscle is in the abdominal area, while Charles Barkley declared it’s the butt. The actual answer was the lower back. That didn’t prevent Barkley from letting O’Neal have it.

“I told you it was the a**!” Barkley proclaimed. “The back and your a** is right together.”

O’Neal would remain consistent by getting the next two muscle groups incorrect as well. After O’Neal wrongfully said the proximal phalanx is in the pelvic region rather than the foot, Barkley mocked O’Neal even further.

“You’re the world’s dumbest doctor,” Barkley said. Kenny Smith joined in on the fun by saying, “We’re just going to call you O’Neal.”

Shaq could only stand in silence as he knew the crew got the best of him. The segment made for a hilarious moment between the four.

For anyone who is familiar with Inside the NBA, it makes sure that every dog gets his day. So, Barkley better be looking over his shoulder for a giant silhouette.