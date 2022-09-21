Ja Morant, who has a 44-inch vertical has a “freak trampoline injury” to thank for his acrobatic finishes at the rim

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a secret freak injury to thank for his wild, acrobatic finishes

Ja Morant is one of those players a franchise wishes and prays about before they go to bed every night.

This is the player that knows how to lead his fellow teammates, while also being one of the guys when it matters. He holds himself accountable, before also asking questions of other players when needed. And of course, he’s pretty darn good at the sport of basketball too.

More than anything else though, he’s got an old head on young shoulders. He’s one of those guys that will go at guys with the utmost level of confidence, with his famous 44-inch vertical, but still be humble enough to not cause any trouble off the court.

Speaking of confidently going at guys though, it isn’t just his insane leaping ability that empowers him to do it. No, there is a certain secret injury that not too many fans know about, which has massively helped him as well.

What are we on about, you ask?

Well, allow us to explain.

Ja Morant once broke his left hand, causing perhaps one of the most insane recoveries in medical history

Human beings are all about symmetry.

We want both sides of our faces to look the same. Both our eyebrows, our eyes, and most definitely both our arms and legs. So, when there is a stark difference between the two parts of one of these sets, it’s often seen as a bit of a disadvantage.

For Ja Morant though, this little part of him can’t be perceived as anything but an insane leg up on everyone else.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

That is absolutely insane.

Does this difference help him during NBA games? You can bet your bottom dollar it does!

Will it help him to win an NBA championship one day?

That one, only the future will tell. But we couldn’t be more excited to be able to watch it all unfold.

