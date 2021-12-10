“LeBron James keeps creating history even at 36!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers superstar reaching 100 career triple-doubles in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James just had his 100th triple-double of his regular-season career – too bad it didn’t account for a win

The LA Lakers let down LeBron James on a historic night. The superstar scored 20-points and notched up 11-assists and 10-rebounds. All of that translated to nothing, with the Lakers going down meekly to the Memphis Grizzlies 108-95.

James was seen egging on his teammates to shoot the ball during the game, with the team just passing the ball around until the shot clock ran out. He looked like the only person even trying, while the others were so lax.

22 turnovers in a game definitely means a loss. Of the top 15 teams that have had recorded the highest turnovers, only one team has ever won it. That was Cleveland Cavaliers way back in 1997.

The Lakers have been super inconsistent this season – but none of that can be pinned on LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a confusing bunch. On paper, they should be one of the best teams in the league, in history. In reality, their performances reflect none of the hype that they generate. Russell Westbrook is being paid 44 million to turn the ball over 10 times a game, AD to shoot below 20% from beyond the arc.

At age 37, he’s still the best player the Lakers have… AD ain’t it lmao 🤣 — Fred N (@FredN99433386) December 10, 2021

Even at age 36, soon to be 37, James is the best player on that team. There is not one team in the current NBA that is so dependent on a guy that is well past retirement age. Every team’s superstar or go to guy is in their prime, while these superstars rely on a father of three.

and also another loss for the Lakers. bounce back and win your next games. — Pinoy si Wowie (@pinoysiwowie) December 10, 2021

And another loss for the lakers pic.twitter.com/7liOSlb7zS — eric haber (@erichabes) December 10, 2021

The Lakers fall to a 13-13 record, and there is no chance they will be a championship team with the way they are playing right now. In fact, there is a high chance they don’t make the playoffs as well, given the state of the team.

