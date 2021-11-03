“Anthony Davis must be shooting Chuck atleast 3 times a day on GTA”: Charles Barkley roasts the Lakers’ superstar while referencing his long history of injuries

TNT analyst Charles Barkley adds on his Anthony Davis roasts, refers to AD’s plethora of injuries to a co-caster

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to win their third consecutive game, and extend their home winning streak to 4. After falling behind as much as 11 points, LeBron James sparked the comeback win for the Purple and Gold. The Lakers were consistently bothered by poor shooting performance, making only 6/25 attempts.

LeBron James led all scoring, finishing the game with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Russell Westbrook scored 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 7 assists. Anthony Davis scored 27 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots. Carmelo Anthony provided a huge boost off the bench. He scored 15 points, making 3/5 of his 3s. Melo and LBJ combined for 5 of the Lakers’ 6 made 3-pointers. During the game, there was a possession where Anthony Davis and Christian Wood collided for the rebound, and AD hit the floor. Adam Lefkoe said something, after which Charles Barkley targeted AD all over again.

Anthony Davis gets roasted by Charles Barkley over his injury record

The Los Angeles Lakers were trying to tie up the score when Anthony Davis got fouled by Wood on an offensive board. AD fell to the floor and made an awkward landing. Adam Lefkoe said that sight was something he’d never want to see.

Charles Barkley really loves Anthony Davis a little too much 🤣@AdamLefkoe Lefkoe: “I just never want to see AD near the ground”

Chuck: "Well then you probably ain't never gonna watch him then"

Charles Barkley was referring to AD’s long history of injuries. The 28-year-old big has had his share of injuries in his 10 year NBA career. Chuck has often spoken about the same. He went as far as to call Anthony Davis ‘street clothes’ multiple times.

Hopefully, with his changed routine, Davis would not suffer from such injuries anymore. For the Lakers to succeed this season, AD needs to stay healthy and contribute more, just like he did in the Bubble season.