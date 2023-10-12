“Wanting to Turn It Up With Kawhi Leonard!”: Terance Mann Described Clippers Star’s ‘Terminator’ Attitude in Game 1 of 2023 Playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers Forward Patrick Patterson (54), Los Angeles Clippers Forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Los Angeles Clippers Guard Terance Mann (14) look on from the bench during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers on November 24, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: NOV 24 Pelicans at Clippers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon191124011

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terrance Mann recently opened up about playing alongside veterans Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Run Your Race podcast. The young 26-year-old seems quite fascinated to start the new season afresh, with both Kawhi and PG returning in good health. While discussing the vets, Mann brought up Kawhi Leonard’s incredible Game 1 performance against the Phoenix Suns in this year’s post-season.

Leonard dropped 38 points against Kevin Durant and Co, leading the Clippers to a 115-110 win. However, in the subsequent games, the Clippers fell short to the Suns, exiting the Playoffs in a first-round 1-4 loss.

Terrance Mann was impressed by Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Terminator’ attitude in the Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard is indeed a whole unit as a player when he’s fit. Terrance Mann further validated the vet’s skills, recalling the Clippers’ 2023 First-Round series Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns.

Kawhi Leonard was an absolute beast against the Suns in Game 1 of the series. K-Law dropped 38 points in the game, displaying immaculate dunks and ball swipes throughout the game. One of the best moments of the game was Leonard stripping the ball of KD and dunking it on the Suns’ end. Recalling that moment, Mann was in absolute awe of K-Law posterizing the Suns. Adding further, he said,

“I be wanting to turn up with him [Kawhi Leonard].”

Interestingly, Leonard had no reaction to his own impeccable performance. Even when his teammates wanted to hype him up, K-Law was just focused on the game. This is exactly what makes him seem like the ‘Terminator’ on a mission to get his job done on the hardwood. Perhaps if things go well this season, we might even see the K-Law’s real form resurge once again.

Will Kawhi Leonard be able to show up for this season?

Much of Kawhi Leonard’s seasons were held up due to his several prolonged injuries. He even came in public to give his views on his criticism given his absence in games. He said that he is being mindful of his body. Though he is an incredibly capable and talented player, his injury-prone nature often leads fans to not rank him as high as the best players in the league.

However, let’s not forget that Kawhi did make a name for himself through his two-time Finals MVP performances. During his tenure with the Spurs, Leonard was considered one of the league’s next big stars. Perhaps, if he and Paul George maintain their fitness, the Clippers could even contend against the big guns for playoffs and, eventually, the 2024 title.