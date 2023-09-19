“Charles Barkley Ain’t One of Those San Antonio Women!”: Shaquille O’Neal Trolls 290lbs TNT Co-host with ‘Pull Ups’ Video, Fans Egg On

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have certainly grown closer as friends ever since they joined the Inside the NBA panel. Despite sharing a brother-like bond, the duo often indulge in friendly banter both on and off the camera. Being merciless with their jokes, the two legends are constantly seen ridiculing each other for their weight. Recently, Barkley has lost 62lbs to now weigh 290lbs. However, that hasn’t stopped Shaq from mocking his friend’s weight in a recent Instagram post.

For some odd reason, Charles Barkley has always trolled the city of San Antonio, calling their women big and overweight. Receiving a taste of his own medicine now, several fans rejoiced as the Chuckster was trolled for the same reason by Shaquille O’Neal on his latest Instagram post.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a morphed video of Charles Barkley doing ‘pull-ups’ on his Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal is an avid social media enthusiast. Apart from the stats and achievements of various players, the TNT analyst often shares hilarious memes and clips that he comes across on the Internet. In his latest post, Shaq found a way to troll Charles Barkley for being overweight. Photoshopping Barkley’s face on the body of an obese man, who is trying to do pull-ups, the Big Aristotle shared the post with the caption:

“charles barkley getting ready for the nba season35 days left @nbaontnt coming soon, u looking good charles”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxW_x0mspPz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

There were a few users who joined Shaq to troll Barkley. Among the many nasty comments directed at the Chuckster, was a user who commented, “Chuck ain’t one of those San Antonio Women“.

The photoshopped man in the image is a YouTuber named Phat Papi, who makes hilarious videos on his tumultuous weight loss journey. However, it’s pretty evident from Shaq’s post that he’s looking forward to joining the NBA on TNT panel alongside his co-host and best friend Charles Barkley.

Shaq has trolled Barkley on Instagram numerous times

This isn’t the first time that Shaq has mocked Chuck for his weight. Earlier this year, the Diesel reacted to an AI-generated image of himself. The Big Aristotle loved the gesture by the Instagram page arteficialismo. However, he did have one small problem with the same – he thought his belly in the photo suited Charles Barkley more. Shaq commented:

“Why You Give me the (Charles) Barkley Belly”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dubs3000/status/1643987984990212098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite all the jokes they direct towards each other, Shaq and Barkley are extremely close friends.