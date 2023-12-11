“Charles Barkley Never Won Though”: Michael Jordan Highlighting the Impact of Winning Championships on His Legacy Resurfaces

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was once asked how important to a player’s legacy the championships he won were. MJ, who won six with the Chicago Bulls, claimed that different players are bound to respond differently when asked the question. Jordan thought that for people who never won the championship, the achievement might not be that important simply because they still managed to have a successful career. The clip was posted on Twitter by The Jordan Rules.

Advertisement

“Well for all the people who have never won one, they are always going to say, it’s not that big a deal,” he said. However, MJ went on to claim that the stars, who were lucky enough to win it at least once, know exactly how much important it proves to be, as far as their legacies are concerned.

“For all the people that have won, it’s the greatest accomplishment and you never can take that away. You know, no matter what happens to me in life, you can never take away that I won 6 championships, and that helped establish my legacy,” Jordan said, claiming that his six rings formed an integral part of his overall legacy, and the achievement could not be taken away from him no matter what.

Advertisement

Hence, Jordan was of the opinion that championship titles add to a player’s legacy and are an important part of how they are remembered by fans and critics alike. Jordan could not help but proceed to aim a dig at his former friend Charles Barkley.

“If you look at Charles, Charles will probably say he had a great career. You never won though,” he said, suggesting that even Chuck would claim that he had a highly successful career despite never managing to win a championship.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rules23Jordan/status/1733979846311858685?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 1993 NBA MVP is aptly recognized and remembered as one of the true NBA greats. However, despite a career that spanned 16 NBA seasons, Chuck was never able to land a championship, something MJ believes plays a huge part in determining a player’s legacy.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had a public fallout after comments about the Charlotte Hornets

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, during their playing years, were the best of friends. The two shared a love for not just basketball, but also gambling and golf, and had grown close despite being rivals in the NBA.

Advertisement

The two, of course, no longer talk about MJ taking offense at some of the comments Barkley made referencing his time as the Hornets GM, according to Sports Illustrated. Regardless, the fact that Barkley ended a legendary career without an NBA ring has been brought up not just by MJ in the past, but by a range of other stars as well.

This includes Chuck’s TNT colleague and close friend Shaquille O’Neal, who also evidently does not leave an opportunity to troll Barkley. Apart from his weight and love for donuts, one of the most common statements that Shaq uses in order to troll Barkley is “how many rings you got”, referencing Chuck’s lack of championships.

Hence, while MJ may no longer troll Barkley, Shaq more than makes up for his absence by reminding him of the painful fact, that he never won the championship.