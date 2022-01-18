“Ever since Devin Booker had a beef with The Raptor, he’s been playing like an MVP”: NBA Twitter lauds the guard as he joins Amar’e Stoudemire as the only other Sun to record 15 40+ games

Devin Booker was simply unstoppable against the Spurs, recording a season-high 48-point game, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

After co-leading his Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals last campaign, Devin Booker seems to be aiming to replicate the previous season’s success. Playing some incredible basketball, the Suns’ star guard has been unstoppable in year 7. Despite being a consistent player all year round, this past week was by far his best one this year. Dropping 27 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while leading his team to a flawless 3-0 record.

Just a few hours after being named the Western Conference Player of the Week honors for week #13, Booker just recorded his best game of the season. Known for being a prolific scorer, D-Book was simply unguardable against the Spurs, helping Phoenix to grab a 121-107 win. Taking 33 shots, Devin managed to drop a season-high 48 points, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 0 turnovers.

With his 15th career 40-point game, the 2-time All-Star now joins Amar’e Stoudemire as the top of the franchise leaderboard for the same.

.@DevinBook‘s 15th career 40-point game! #NBAAllStar #1 joins #1 at the top of the franchise leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/BdQIVHgW0I — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 18, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter applauds as the Hawks star as he becomes the 4th player to record 6K+ points and 2K+ assists before turning 24

NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker drops a season-high 48 points on MLK Day

Notching the 4th highest point total in MLK Day history, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions as the stats went viral.

Devin Booker in the 3 games since The Raptor: • 37.7 Points Per Game

• 3-0 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 18, 2022

“devin booker is cocky and a diva!” devin booker after scoring 48 points: pic.twitter.com/DlB7oEfmjm — evan (@evxz17) January 18, 2022

Devin Booker scored 48 points tonight. 4+8=12. What else equals 12? 6+6. 66 million years ago, an asteroid struck the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, causing an extinction event in which all dinosaurs perished. Who else is Mexican and kills dinos? Devin “Extinction Event” Booker. — Xin Varlock (@XinNBA) January 18, 2022

Devin had to let his haters know about his performance after all the trolling he received last week.

Y’all not as loud as you were last week — Book (@DevinBook) January 18, 2022

Also Read: Alonzo Mourning didn’t hold back against the Bulls star after he ‘praised’ his butt

The Suns have now won 4-straight games, and stay in the top-most position of the Western Conference. As for Booker, he continues his All-Star type season putting up 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in the 36 games he’s played this season.