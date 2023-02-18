“Wanted to Beat Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce”: Charles Barkley Was Crestfallen After Losing Over $100k in Super Bowl LVII Betting

Charles Barkley has been one of the greatest sportscasters in history ever since he got into the game in 2000. There’s a good chance that many newer fans may even not know about his basketball career.

Through 16 years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, Barkley amassed 11 All-Star selections and All-NBA team selections. He built a reputation for both his on-court play as well as his off-court antics.

In particular, Chuck was outspoken and unbridled in his public interactions and interviews. What made him adorable was his humorous brand of candor. It’s a talent that’s carried over to his television career.

Charles Barkley’s first full-time regular season appearance as an analyst on Inside the NBA (October 31, 2000)

He threatens to beat up coworker Peter Vecsey in a dark alley within the first 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/rzO1dDdtiZ — Turrible Charles Barkley Moments (@barkleyhistory) July 28, 2022

Also Read – “In a week the kitten was the same size as Charles Barkley”: Shaquille O’Neal revealed to Jimmy Kimmel about his pet white tiger named Diesel

Charles Barkley gives the breakdown of his Super Bowl LVII experience

Charles Barkley was recently a guest with Jimmy Kimmel on his show. The Chuckster started the segment off with a complaint about the recently-concluded Super Bowl from last Sunday:

“I’m having a rough time, Jimmy! The Super Bowl is expensive.”

On being probed further, Chuck revealed his annual tradition of going to Las Vegas and then to the Super Bowl. He said this time was his 24th year of going to the Super Bowl, and he had 14 of his friends.

“We had a great time, until the game ended. I love the Eagles and they had a great year. I love Jalen Hurts and Fletcher Cox and all the guys, but shoutout to Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce.”

He then revealed that he’d bet quite a good sum of money on the game, and lost over $100,000:

“I wanted to come back last night and beat the hell out of them. I lost a good little penny on the game, I got a little carried away when I was there. Because I was winning.”

“When you’re winning, you have to go for it. I was at the card tables Friday night and Saturday night, so I was feeling pretty confident.”

Also Read – Charles Barkley reminisces about playing drunk in an NBA game after his trade talks to LA Lakers fell through

Will Chuck feature this weekend on TNT?

The Thursday TNT crew of the OG Inside the NBA members is expected to host the remaining All-Star festivities. Their Tuesday crew of Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford were present on the broadcast today.

While there’s no doubt that the Tuesday crew has tried its best, they (or for that matter any other sports show ensemble) are incapable of producing the magic of their A-Team. Charles Barkley is absolutely must-see television.