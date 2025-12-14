Charles Barkley Pledges $100,000 Of Shaquille O’Neal’s Money To Dick Vitale’s Foundation On National TV Without His Permission

Renewing their decades-long rivalry, Indiana and Kentucky went up against each other, piquing interest from every corner of the basketball community. ESPN, rightfully, assembled a star-studded broadcast panel to call the game, including Charles Barkley, who became the center of attention during the broadcast for something completely unprecedented.

At the age of 86, the legendary Dick Vitale was also called up for this special occasion, and it seemed as though he shares a good bond with Barkley. The Round Mound of Rebounds helped Vitale, who appeared to have a huge smile on his face, to his seat.

During the game, Barkley hilariously, somewhat heartwarmingly, decided to donate money to Vitale’s foundation. The only problem? It wasn’t Barkley’s money.

It was the first quarter, and Barkley thanked Vitale for the work he does via his foundation. It is a Pediatric Cancer Research Fund, which aims to raise money for children suffering from different forms of the horrible disease.

Barkley declared that he would give $100k to the foundation before revealing that even Shaq would give $100k. Did the Lakers legend permit him to pledge his money? No. But Barkley said, “I don’t care what his fata** says.”

Of course, Barkley wouldn’t just donate anyone’s money randomly. He is close to Shaq, and the two take playful jabs at one another almost every other day. Hence the “fata**” comment. That said, there’s little chance of O’Neal actually refusing to donate that $100k.

The iconic former center-turned business guru is worth around half a billion dollars. So, $100k for a cancer fund is pocket change for him. So Vitale may just leave the arena tonight with $200k assured for his foundation.

Plus, both Barkley and O’Neal have foundations of their own through which they help people in various areas. Barkley, for instance, through The Charles Barkley Foundation, focuses on education, health initiatives, and other youth programs. O’Neal has also invested heavily in similar areas, believing strongly in the power of education.