Charles Barkley Recalls How His First Snowstorm in Philadelphia Cost Him $3700

Charles Barkley spent eight years in Philadelphia at the start of his NBA career, and almost instantly, rose to stardom in the City of Brotherly Love. He has a plethora of stories to share today from his time in Philly, including some involving its bitter winter weather.

New in the league, Barkley thought that a snowstorm hitting Philadelphia would allow him to miss practice. He was still getting used to the physicality of the NBA, and was tired of “playing the big dudes” halfway into the season, which is why the prospect of sleeping in seemed so appealing.

Speaking at the Rowan University for Sports Communication and Social Impact last week, Barkley revealed how it turned into a harsh reality check for him, one which ended up with him coughing up a few thousand dollars.

“So, I’m sleeping. Depending on what team you play you practice at 10’o clock in the morning… My phone rings around 10:30, they’re like, ‘Rook, where you at?’ I said, ‘Yo, man, I’m sleeping.’ They’re like, ‘Why aren’t you at practice?!'”

Barkley tried to reason with them. He reminded them of the fact that there was 25 inches of snow out there. “They’re like, ‘Rook, we don’t miss practice because of snow,” Chuck recalled. “They said, ‘You’re already $2000 in.”

As it turned out, there was a penalty for arriving to practice late. And by 10:30 AM, the amount went up to two grand. For the millionaires in the league, that wasn’t a big deal. But Chuck was still a rookie, earning $307,000 in 1984-85. So, the thought of losing $2,000 and potentially more was frightening.

Barkley further revealed how he didn’t brush, or take a shower. He rushed to the facilities, and by the team he got there, he owed the team $3,700. “I get to St. Joe’s as quick as possible, I think, my bill was like $3700…”

Even then, the Round Mound of Rebounds couldn’t comprehend the fact that the 76ers worked normally even when it was snowing heavily. But well, he had to experience life in Philly to understand that.

Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama, and spent his college career in the same state. They experience cold there too, but not as harsh as in Philadelphia, a city that faces heavy blizzards almost every year. Life can’t stop, and neither can the 76ers. Barkley had to learn that the hard way.