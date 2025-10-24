Charles Barkley Rejects the Premise That Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are Gambling Addicts

The basketball world was knocked off its axis yesterday by the shocking FBI arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that Billups had been arrested for allegedly taking part in a rigged, Mafia-connected poker game that used several high tech cheating devices like X-ray poker tables and enhanced contact lenses to read marked cards.

Rozier had allegedly benefited by betting or having co-conspirators bet his prop bet unders, then taking himself out of games so they would hit. This isn’t the first time professional sports has seen its participants swept up in legal action, but it feels different when gambling is involved, especially when it’s on the games themselves.

Inside the NBA made its long-awaited debut on ESPN this week, and Ernie, Chuck, Kenny and Shaq couldn’t have picked a better time to talk. Much to Adam Silver’s chagrin, this gambling scandal has taken up a lot of air time, and last night, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley had a spirited debate about what the root cause of these alleged crimes could be.

“We have to realize that gambling is an addiction,” Kenny said. “The addiction of it is what makes you make illogical decisions.” He also pointed out that anyone can become addicted, regardless of how much money they make, which is why someone making over $20 million can risk it all for a fraction of that.

Chuck took issue with Kenny’s assessment. “The reason I’m mad at Kenny is man, this ain’t got nothing to do with damn gambling addiction, this ain’t got nothing to do with addiction,” he said. “These dudes are stupid. Why are they stupid? Under no circumstances can you fix basketball games. Under no circumstances.”

Barkley then expressed amazement at why a player would put himself at risk to win such a relatively small sum. That’s when Kenny pounced, saying, “Well if he did that, you’re proving my point. That means that it’s an illogical thought process if you’re making $26 million to try to win $50,000. It’s illogical.”

Kenny is right in that regard, because there’s something beyond simply making some extra money at play here. Something caused Rozier to allegedly take part in these schemes, but to understand that, you have to understand the rush that gambling gives you.

Kenny brought up drug addiction as a comparison, and it’s the same thing. People use drugs for the rush of it, not because it makes logical sense. They get addicted to that high. What Rozier allegedly did isn’t even gambling in that sense, but the rush is still there because all players know that they can’t engage in any activity like that.

Shaq pointed out earlier that the NBA regularly holds forums to ensure that players and coaches know that under no circumstances can they engage in betting on the games. That’s why Barkley is correct, also. What these guys allegedly did is the height of stupidity, because they knew they couldn’t do it, and they allegedly did anyway.

Even if they are addicted, they still had to make the choice to do these things. That’s where the stupidity comes into play. What has Barkley so upset is the way this besmirches the integrity of the game.

He himself is infamous for gambling and losing stupefying amounts of money, so he knows of what he speaks. But losing money at the blackjack table or the golf course is one thing, ruining the integrity of the sport, as Rozier is alleged to have done, is another.

As for Billups, the charges against him don’t touch on the integrity of basketball, but his own personal integrity, as he’s accused of cheating and defrauding people out of their money. It seems there was nothing gambling about these poker games, because they were rigged to ensure certain people won and certain people lost. That’s not gambling, that’s stealing.

In the end, Kenny and Chuck both made some solid points. Gambling addiction is a real thing, and it causes people to lose their livelihoods, families and fortunes. Still, people have to be held accountable for their decisions. Both Billups and Rozier have been placed on leave by the NBA as the matter plays out.