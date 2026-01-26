“Super Weird”: Steph Curry Provides Crucial Update On His Knee Soreness Ahead Of Warriors-Wolves

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center earlier today, but they will remain in Minneapolis for their back-to-back matchup tomorrow night, giving the home side a chance to exact revenge. Will the Warriors come out with the same intensity again? That could be up in the air, especially considering Stephen Curry’s knee situation.

Curry is 37, and despite his top tier conditioning, he’s racking up ticky-tack injuries here and there. He entered today’s against the Wolves with knee-soreness and lower back pain, but still put up 26 points on the board. But the question, almost immediately post-game, shifted to whether he would play on Monday.

It’s not bad news for Warriors fans just yet. Curry did not rule himself out. But in his interview, he said some things that were admittedly cause for concern among Dub Nation.

“It kind of flared up yesterday when we came over to get a workout in. It was super weird,” the four-time champ said. It is never pleasant to hear an athlete describe their own injury as “weird,” because it suggests there are unexplained aspects surrounding the issue.

The game that the Warriors won 111-85 earlier today was originally supposed to be played on Saturday. But it got postponed because of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis which caused massive unrest in the city. Circumstances were grim, but from purely a sporting perspective, it was beneficial for Curry’s rehab.

“I’ve had stuff going on, quads and whatnot, but it was something that I hadn’t felt before. So I definitely took advantage of the day off to get right,” added Curry, who is hoping that things don’t take a turn for the worse today or tomorrow.

Steve Kerr did not overload Curry, limiting him to just 27 minutes, and his teammates thankfully stepped up to secure the win for the Warriors. Considering the fact that Jimmy Butler’s season got over due to an ACL tear last week, it’s of paramount importance that Curry remains healthy, even if it means sitting a few games out.

When asked about his opponents, to whom the Warriors lost in the playoffs last year, Curry said, “I mean, it’s different without Jimmy, but we’re not going to get lulled into thinking tonight is exactly who they are. Just the idea that they’re in the Western Conference Finals two years in a row.”

Curry was right. The Wolves won’t be as bad as they were tonight every time. And for that very reason, they have to be at their very best in less than 24 hours when they meet again.