Charles Barkley Trash Talked Rookie Malik Rose Over His Years Old PB And J Sandwiches

Charles Barkley’s light-hearted personality has given rise to several hilarious moments over the years. Fans recently learned about one more from Malik Rose as he looked back on his rookie campaign. The 49-year-old shared details of a funny trash-talk exchange involving years-old peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, amusing NBA supporters everywhere.

Advertisement

During a conversation on Fresh 24, Rose revealed that the moment traced back to his junior high school days. He had to prepare sandwiches for then-Philadelphia 76ers stars, Barkley and Rick Mahorn. Years later, as Rose entered the league, Chuck humorously referenced this incident while scoring on him. Reflecting on the moment, Rose recalled,

“He [Charles Barkley] and Rick Mahorn were speaking to the camp one day and I had to make them peanut butter and jelly sandwiches…Then in my rookie year…He remembered me. I check into the game. Charles is on the wing backing me down. He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember you. You’re that kid from Philly’…’You make a hell of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich'”.

The incident occurred during the 1996/97 season when Rose’s Charlotte Hornets squared off against Chuck’s Houston Rockets. As a veteran, Barkley already had an upper hand over then-rookie. Yet, he didn’t hesitate to bring up the years-old moment to get an edge past the Philadelphia-born, showcasing his competitive nature.

That said, Rose probably didn’t mind Chuck’s words back then. After all, while recalling this nearly three-decade-old moment, the two-time champion couldn’t hold back his laughter. At the same time, it’s harsh to ridicule Barkley for stepping out of his comfort zone, especially when trash-talking was never his cup of tea.

Why did Barkley often refrain from trash-talking?

Trash-talking has been synonymous with the NBA for ages. From rookies to veterans, everyone uses this underhanded tactic to gain an advantage over their rivals. Given the cut-throat competition in the league, it’s tough to blame the players for resorting to it.

However, Barkley emerged as an exception. Despite being on the receiving end numerous times, he rarely engaged in trash-talk. Decades after his retirement, Sir Charles finally revealed the reason behind this decision. During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, he told the host, Shannon Sharpe,

“I had too much going on in my brain. When you’re 6’5″ playing against a 6’9″, 6’10”, or 6’11” guy, I have to have a strategy. I think somebody said something to me one time; they went and looked at the numbers. I’m the only person in the history of sports who never played against anybody who was shorter than them…So in the NBA, I’m always going to be the shortest guy“.

This perfectly captures Barkley’s character. His greatest gift has always been his ability to live in the moment. As a competitor, he rarely dwelled on the past or future. Even today, this quality remains a core part of his nature, making him one of the most beloved off-court figures.