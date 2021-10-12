“Everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and I’m a firm believer in science”: Michael Jordan sends a stern warning to anti-vaxxers Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal

NBA legend Michael Jordan breaks his silence on the controversies surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination. The Bulls legend is in total agreement with the league.

The anti-vaccination stance of certain players has put the league in a spot, with many refusing to comment on the issue, citing it as a personal choice. Nets star Kyrie Irving’s stand to not get vaccinated is getting controversial with the passing of each day.

Some of the major cities in the USA have come up with a strict mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These cities include New York and San Francisco that would not allow their players to practice or play home games if not vaccinated. With Toronto being the latest city to follow suit.

Though superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry have spoken about the importance of getting vaccinated, they have restrained themselves from commenting on the anti-vaxxers in the NBA.

During an appearance on the Today Show, Michael Jordan didn’t hold back from speaking about the league’s COVID protocols. The 6x champion expressed his support to prevent the virus from spreading.

Michael Jordan takes a dig at the anti-vaccination campaign in the NBA.

The NBA released its tentative health and safety protocols recently, with only a few weeks remaining for the season to kick off. The protocols include strict measures, especially for players who are unvaccinated.

Some of the rules being unvaccinated players would not be allowed to eat in the same room as vaccinated players. The unvaccinated players would also have their locker rooms away. These players would be required to stay at their residence during home games and at the team hotel when on the road.

NBA legend Michael Jordan recently spoke in support of the league, stating he’s a firm believer in science. The 10x scoring champion shunned the conspiracy theories going around against the vaccine.

When asked if he was concerned about the protocols, his Airness had the following to say,

“Not at all. I am total in unison with the league. Everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations and I’m a firm believer in science and I’m going to stick with that.”

With the league superstars maintaining diplomacy over the issue, MJ has hit the nail. The Bulls legend statements would ideally prompt other players to come up and speak on the situation as well.