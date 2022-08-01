Charles Barkley turned down $3 million for Tweeting and a chance to be an influencer

Charles Barkley, NBA legend and a Turner Sports analyst, claims to have turned down a mouthwatering $3 million offer to use Twitter.

In today’s social media age, having an influencer on your side can help you get your message across to consumers.

However, the power of an athlete’s words has more impact than anything else. If a famous NBA or NFL player publicly endorses your product on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or another social network, it will encourage several people to try it.

Typically, a company will pay an athlete a lump sum for one or more tweets. It can be a simple way to earn some extra money. Given that, how much would Charles Barkley charge for a sponsored tweet?

Charles Barkley, working as a sports analyst for Turner, has no interest in using social media. Twitter in particular.

“I hope that every young player realize Michael just wanted to be the greatest basketball player ever. He never worried about how many Twitter followers he had.” -Charles Barkley

It’d be nice to see a zinger or two from the Chuckster on the platform from time to time, but with his October-through-June work on TNT (with shows that sometimes go on for over six hours at a time), his many promotional appearances, and his ubiquity on the chat show and sports talk radio circuit, it’s not like we’re dying for more Chuck Content.

Charles Barkley claims he was offered $3 million to join Twitter but turned it down

Charles Barkley has a lot of interesting ideas, and almost everything he says makes the news. Fans would love to hear some of his Twitter insights. The TNT analyst has previously expressed his dislike for the social media platform.

Chuck revealed he’s been offered a large sum of money to send out whatever is on his mind. How much was he offered? $3 million, according to Barkley.

“I’ve been paid up to $3 million to do tweets. ‘You can’t pay me enough money to tweet,’ I said “he said on the Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday. “I will never tweet, Instagram, or use any other form of social media because… there are some evil people who sit behind a computer and believe they can say anything to anyone. And you, the media, have given them that kind of power.”

By ex-jock standards, Charles Barkley is intriguing. Any Twitter account created in his name would break the internet.

Of course, Barkley would not write any of the tweets himself, leaving that task to hopeful comedy writers who are familiar with sports.

Furthermore, Charles is content. On TNT, he can pretty much say whatever he wants as long as he follows the FCC guidelines.

