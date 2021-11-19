“Charles Barkley, you’ll go broke, do not start taking care of all your family and friends”: When Sir Charles revealed the financial advice Grant Hill’s mom, and Oprah Winfrey imparted him with

Charles Barkley discloses the financial advice Grant Hill’s mother – Janet and Oprah Winfrey gave him during his playing days.

Charles Barkley was one of the biggest forwards to ever play in the league. Standing at 6-foot-6, Barkley was a terror on both sides of the court, leading his team offensively as well as defensively. Over the course of 16 seasons, in the 1,073 games Chuck played, he built up a pretty great resume.

Being an 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA player, MVP, Olympic Gold medal winner with the USA, and even enshrined in the prestigious Hall-Of-Fame, Sir Charles built a resume good enough to consider him as one of the legends to play the game.

Being one of the biggest megastars of his time, The Chuckster was paid pretty generously. With a career earning of $40.3 million, Barkley was one of the highest-paid players in the league during his era.

Recently, the former Sixers legend revealed an important piece of financial advice he received. And no, he didn’t receive this piece of advice from any agent or any businessman, Barkley got this tip from Grant Hill’s mother, Janet Hill.

Charles Barkley explains how Janet Hill gave him an important piece of advice during the 1996 Olympics

During the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, while having dinner with Grant Hill and his parents, Charles Barkley learned a valuable lesson on money. On his recent appearance on a “Boardroom” video along with Kevin Durant, Chuck narrated a story:

“One of the best ladies I ever met was Grant Hill’s mom. She’s just an amazing lady. Her name is Janet. She was actually roommates with Hillary Clinton in college. But her and her husband Calvin are two of the greatest people I’ve ever met.

So I’m at the Olympics in ’96. And we’re having dinner and Calvin says,” I’m going back to work tomorrow.” I say ” Grant just signed for $100 million. Why y’all working?”

And she said,” Charles, stay here, let me talk to you.” And she says,” This is one piece of advice I’m gonna give you. Do not start taking care of all your family and friends. You’re gonna go broke but the worst thing it’s gonna ruin every relationship.”

And I said,” Ms. Hill, I don’t understand.” She said,” Charles, I tell you young guys, especially young black guys this- do not start taking care of your family because, number one, you become an enabler. But it ruins the dynamic of your family because no matter how much you give them it’s never enough. It’s never enough. And the first time, not the second or third time. The first time you tell them no, they hate you forever.”

He further narrated how popular American icon Oprah Winfrey too, gave him a precious tip.

I had to learn that the hard way. And that’s the thing I teach these young guys today. And Oprah told me too,” Anytime you give somebody money, presume you’re not getting it back. When somebody said they want to borrow money, when you make the decision to give them money, you have to say to yourself ‘I’m never gonna see that again.'”



