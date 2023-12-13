Serena Williams & Oprah Winfrey Can’t Keep Calm as Russell & Ciara Wilson Welcome Their 4th Kid Amora Wilson

Ciara Wilson, the 37-year-old sensational singer, and her husband, Russell Wilson, the 35-year-old Denver Broncos quarterback, have just added another bundle of joy to their family. Ciara announced the birth of her daughter and shared a photo of the Wilson family’s newest addition on Instagram.

Their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, graced the world with her presence on Monday, Dec. 11, weighing a healthy 9 lbs., 1 oz. Ciara and Russell Wilson announced the birth of their baby, Amora, on Instagram with a sweet message saying, “We love you so much!” They also shared a cute photo of baby Amora

Just like her older sister, Sienna, who is 6 years old, Amora’s middle name is also ‘Princess’. Amora is the fourth child of Ciara, who also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future, and two other children, Sienna and 3-year-old Win Harrison, with Wilson.

The arrival of Amora has not only captivated the fans but also drawn the attention of their high-profile friends. Oprah Winfrey, with her usual warmth, commented, “Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous Mama! Congratulations.” Meanwhile, tennis superstar Serena Williams expressed her affection, writing, “Omg, I love her already!” F1 driver Lewis Hamilton also popped into the comments to congratulate the happy family.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Happy Family of Six

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s love story began in 2015, marking a fairy tale in the celebrity world. Their first encounter was at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. This meeting led to a dinner date; as they say, the rest is history.

They made their first public appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 28, 2015, an event that showcased their undeniable chemistry. Russell proposed to Ciara in March 2016, and they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, on July 6, 2016.

Since then, they have been inseparable, welcoming their first child, Sienna Princess, in 2017, followed by Win Harrison in 2020. The arrival of the Wilson family’s newest member, baby Amora, has spread joy not just among their family but also among their friends and fans worldwide.