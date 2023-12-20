Charles Barkley’s Mother’s Decision to Send Her Son to a Former All-White School Led to Grandma Carrying a Gun: “Too Good to Attend the Black School”

In the 2022 book, Barkley: A Biography by Timothy Bella, Charles Barkley mentioned how he was one of the first black students to attend an all-white school called Leeds Elementary School. In the post-segregation era, Barkley’s mother Charcey Glenn seized on the opportunity to provide her grandson with quality education. Even though the Barkley household was in troubled waters by this move from all corners, but Charcey remained steadfast.

Advertisement

In the early 1970s, it was difficult for a black student to enter an all-white school. However, all-white schools had overwhelming infrastructure and technological advantages over all-black schools.

In his 2022 biography, Chuck recollected, “Very few black families had the guts to send there [Leeds Elementary School] rather than to the all-Black School.”

Advertisement

His neighbors started to think that his family was high and mighty for attending an all-white school. They thought that they were looking down upon them by not preferring all-black schools.

“We took heat from some of the white kids at school, then caught more shit from the Black kid back home in the neighborhood who said we must have thought we were too good to attend the black school.”

Due to historical hostilities, many from Barkley’s black neighborhood were skeptical about sending their kid to Leeds Elementary School. The skepticism was grounded in the belief that their children might encounter opposition if they studied alongside white students.

This is why Barkley’s grandmother Johnnie Mae carried a gun when she dropped him off at school. For a young Chuckster, life was troubling at school because white kids picked on him. Barkley had a troubled journey, during his childhood, but he kept his hopes up and exceeded his expectations.

The game that changed the life of Charles Barkley

As a high-schooler for Leeds, scouts didn’t consider Barkley a top prospect. However, during a Christmas tournament game, he put up 24 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks. Until that point, he didn’t receive any offers from colleges, but after that 20/20 game, he started to field multiple offers.

Advertisement

The forward was then pleasantly surprised when Nike sent him a $2 million deal. Ultimately, he remained close to home in Alabama and chose Auburn University. However, in his book, Barkley believes that sports is not the only pathway for black kids who are seeking Higher-level education.

Barkley believes that compared to predominantly white elementary institutions, African American elementary institutions limit career choices. He laments that African American kids are ‘brainwashed’ to believe that they can only be athletes or shine in the entertainment business.

As per Chuckster, one has a better chance of becoming a doctor and a lawyer than playing in the NBA. He wants African American students to pursue their dreams but also emphasizes on being realistic.