Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Warriors Injury Report (Jan 9th)

Prateek Singh
Published

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are in deep trouble after back-to-back losses against the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings. Their ranking has slipped to ninth position and this doesn’t seem like the end of their problems. The Warriors are now faced with another problem as their superstar Stephen Curry is reeling from an injury.

Steph is featured on the latest injury report ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. That leaves a big question: Will Stephen Curry suit up tonight?

Steph is listed as ‘Questionable’ on the injury report with a left knee inflammation. He is featured alongside all the big names on the squad. Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and Dennis Schroder are also ‘Questionable’ due to left ankle sprain, left knee patellar tendinopathy, and left hip contusion respectively.

Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandi Podziemski are ‘Out’ due to a right ankle sprain, left calf strain, and right abdominal injury respectively. With most of the key players featured on the injury report, the Warriors’ chances against the Pistons have surely taken a hit. However, ones ‘Questionable,’ including Steph are likely to play and it’ll be a last-minute decision by the coaching staff.

The recent losses have taken a toll on the Warriors superstar. Despite Steph’s valiant efforts with 31 points and seven rebounds against the Heat and 26 points and seven rebounds against the Kings, the Warriors have managed to lose both games. He let out his frustration after the Heat loss as he was asked about his emotions at the moment.

Steph said, “Just pissed off. You’re trying to figure it out. Everybody in the locker room is kind of searching a little bit, trying to understand what’s going wrong, why we can’t get off to better starts… There’s a lot wrong, but what are you going to do about it? We have to dig deep, figure it out, believe that we are a good team.”

Coach Steve Kerr echoed similar sentiments after the loss as well. He admitted that he is seeing Steph struggle with his emotions as the team around him continues to crumble in crunch moments. Stepping on the floor and coming out with a win against the Pistons might help Steph get his confidence back.

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush.

