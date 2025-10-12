Charles Barkley’s Self Proclaimed “Stupid” Skill That Got Him Into College

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise that the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ relied heavily on that single aforementioned skill to get to where he is today. Most players, as they make a name for themselves in the youth basketball circuit tend to cling to a single skill/role that then blossoms into more responsibilities. For Chuck, this was rebounding.

For what it’s worth, Barkley is nowhere close to being a mere rebounder. Upon making it to the NBA, he immediately showed off just how quick he was on the fast-break, his touch around the rim, and how nifty his 10-foot jumper was.

“I was fat and lazy,” said Chuck on his physique upon entering the league. It was Moses Malone who got him back into shape which led to him becoming fairly nimble for his size, allowing him to expand his game beyond being a brute force under the basket.

Though, he never forgot his roots. During a conversation at the Rowan University Center, Barkley spoke on just how far he’s come after having leaned on a single skill.

“Rebounding got me into college,” said Chuck when asked what young forwards should hone their skills around. “It sounds stupid but the most valuable asset on the court is the ball. Whether it’s defensive rebounding or offensive, your team got a better chance of winning.”

Barkley averaged a whopping 11.7 rebounds for his career, leading the league in 1986-87 with 14.6. His success at Auburn was predicated on his rebounding and he never once lost his touch on the boards.

His analysis on the most important aspects of basketball didn’t stop at rebounding however. “Rebounding and turnovers are the two most important stats in basketball.”

According to Chuck, you’ll win “most of the time” if you cut down on TOs and grab more boards. It’s that simple. And well, yes. Retaining your possession and adding more possessions to your 48 minutes is a sure shot way to get more shot attempts. More shot attempts almost always leads to more shot makes.