“Chet Holmgren is a starter but not quite star”: Skip Bayless requests OKC fans to give the 7-footer three years and hopes he’s far more beast than bust

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless requests OKC fans to exercise patience as they draft the seven-foot Chet Holmgren as their second pick in the 2022 draft.

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti is the unofficial NBA treasurer considering the plethora of draft picks he has in the coming future. Having traded the likes of Paul George and Russell Westbrook over the years, Presti has accumulated 17 first-round draft picks over the next 5-years.

In the 2022 NBA draft held recently, the Thunder drafted Gonzaga Bulldogs big man Chet Holmgren. One of the most anticipated picks in the draft, Holmgren is an elite two-way player. Standing above seven feet, the Minneapolis native is known for his shot-blocking skills.

Chet Holmgren is more than ready for tonight His most dominant moments from Gonzaga 📈 pic.twitter.com/OgkQt8Aikz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2022

As a freshman at Gonzaga University, Holmgren averaged 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.7 BPG. Forgoing his remaining college eligibility, the 20-year-old would declare for the 2022 draft. Despite his size, Holmgren moves and handles the ball like a guard and can shoot 3s too.

Born in Oklahoma City, television personality Skip Bayless expressed his doubts regarding Holmgren, stating he didn’t see a star in him.

Skip Bayless asks OKC fans to stay patient with Chet Holmgren.

While Holmgren is still to play his first NBA game, Bayless has already expressed his apprehensions regarding the Gonzaga big man. The OKC rookie has a 7″6′ wingspan, but his size and strength continue to be a subject of debate.

Standing above seven feet, Holmgren isn’t the strongest and may have to work on putting some muscle. Nonetheless, the OKC big man is skilled, with 3-point shooting being one of his strengths. The young rookie fits the bill perfectly alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Hailing from Oklahoma, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless wasn’t confident of the Thunder’s 2nd pick.

OKC FANS: You’re just going to have to be patient with Chet Holmgren for 3 years & hope your patience is rewarded in 4 or 5. For your sake, I hope this kid is far more beast than bust. I see starter but not quite star. But this is definitely a 7-foot project w all kinds of skill — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2022

Bayless feels Holmgren will take his time to grow on you but hopes he’s not a bust. The Gonzaga sensation isn’t the only first-round pick to join the Thunder this season, with Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams also joining the party.

