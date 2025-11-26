Reggie Miller Raises Doubts Over JJ Redick’s Offensive Plans for LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers, in the early days of the 2025-26 season, look like real contenders. However, unlike in their recent successful campaigns, it is not LeBron James who is leading them to wins. In fact, the King has looked out of touch, leaving many to wonder what role he will play on the Lakers.

The Purple and Gold have piled up wins on the backs of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves while James was sidelined with sciatica. The resilience of head coach J.J. Redick’s squad has been impressive, and they have relied heavily on their defense, something they lacked last year, to win games. Doncic is proving his critics from last season wrong, and Reaves has emerged as the team’s second scoring option.

Speaking of James, he is easing back into the game, but his numbers are far from what the King is used to. He is currently averaging 14 points per game. While he is still getting his playing legs under him, a conversation will need to happen, and it is one that NBA legend Reggie Miller raised during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

“When was the last time LeBron James was the fifth leading scorer on his team?” asked Miller. “He’s averaging 14 points. How does J.J. navigate that, having an All-NBA player just a year ago, second team in LeBron, and now you incorporate him in the Lakers’ structures?”

It is a legitimately good question for one reason: the Lakers are winning. The future of the franchise belongs to Doncic and Reaves. That said, James is still capable of some incredible feats at his age, and at any moment, the dominant James could return. Miller added that this is a very good problem for Redick and the Lakers to have.

“It’s a great thing. It’s a great problem to have,” the Pacers icon continued.

Miller then brought up one area where the Lakers need to improve quickly with James, and that is in late-game moments. Against the Jazz earlier this week, James’ presence late in the game gave the Lakers a scare as Utah came dangerously close to turning the tables.

“The last 2 minutes were a little kind of wobbly,” said the Hall of Famer. “Because they didn’t know…it was between Austin Reaves, and Luka, and LeBron, and all they kept running was high-screen and roll with LeBron being the screener.”

“At some point, when LeBron has his legs, his wind, and he’s back in full shape, no back issues, you assume at some point LeBron is going to have the ball with some of these high-screen and rolls. They’ve got to figure out their closing moment and action between those three players,” he added.

So now the Lakers find themselves in a spot few expected this early in the season: winning big while still figuring themselves out. The chemistry between Doncic and Reaves is only getting stronger, and LeBron’s gradual return adds another layer to an already intriguing mix.

Redick has some decisions to make, especially in tight late-game situations, but these are the kinds of challenges winning teams face. If L.A. can iron out those closing-time issues, this squad could be even more dangerous once all three stars are fully in sync.

And do not worry about LeBron. The King will have performances that turn heads and remind everyone why he has been such a force of nature for more than 20 seasons. Whether he wins one more ring before leaving the game for good is the question the Lakers hope to answer in 2026.