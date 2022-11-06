“Had to Lose My Virginity to a Prost*tute”: 20 year old Dennis Rodman Had a Bizzare Story About His First Time With a Woman

Dennis Rodman was never the type that would fall into the definition of cliché.

Sure, prior to his Pistons days, the man was nothing but a goody two shoes, who was just a beautiful soul to be around. But then, he spent time in Detroit, and while his defense did develop dramatically, so did his personality.

However, despite saying all of that, it isn’t like the crazier side of him didn’t exist prior to it coming to the fore. In fact, a pretty strong indication of it was received by him and his friends, when he was just 20 years old.

Dennis Rodman lost his virginity to a prostitute when he was 20 years old

Now, if the current Dennis Rodman told you that he had relations with a prostitute, you’d probably believe it. However, when he was 20 years old, Dennis Rodman was a different person altogether. There weren’t many in the world that were more strait-laced than him.

So, what happened? And more importantly, how in the world did it happen?

Well, here is how the man himself put it, as per Chicago Tribune.

‘He talks of the groupies who follow basketball players with a relentless pursuit to share in money and fame. It is the ultimate turnaround for him because girls thought he was skinny and small and “funny looking” when he was a boy. He didn’t lose his virginity until he was 20, when a prostitute in the project “did me and my friends for twenty bucks.”’

Admittedly, that sounds like an experience so weird, that even the current Dennis Rodman would probably hesitate to do it.

But it happened. And the Bulls legend seems to have made his peace with it.

Dennis Rodman is also good friends with North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un

While the rest of the world denounces North Korea’s infamous dictator, Kim Jong-Un, Dennis Rodman is actually really good friends with him.

The former NBA player has been invited out to the country in the past by the dictator and has even said that Jong-Un is a really nice person and that he is just misunderstood.

There was a time when Rodman even got in trouble with the US government because of Kim Jong-Un, something you can read all about here.

