“I think Phoenix Suns’ Window Closed!”: Paul Pierce Drops a Massive Truth Bomb on Chris Paul and Co

Being able to keep the core of CP3, D-Book, DA, and Mikal Bridges intact, the Phoenix Suns must have Championship aspirations

Having missed out on the championship in back-to-back years, the Phoenix Suns will be going into the 2022-23 season with a target of winning it all.

The last two seasons were the best two years in franchise history for decades. Especially the 2020-21 season, where they reached the Finals for the first time since the Charles Barkley era.

Still, they would have expected better. Since acquiring Chris Paul, they have not targeted anything short of a Larry O’Brien.

Also read: “I Was in Dark Places!”: Zion Williamson Gets Real on Hate Received During Time Off-the-court, Sends Warning Shot in NBA’s Direction

They must be going with the same target this season, but with renewed game plans and a much different approach to the post-season games than the regular season. But, can they still do it? Paul Pierce doesn’t think so.

Paul Pierce thinks it’s over for the Phoenix Suns

In a recent collaboration episode of “All The Smoke” and “KG Certified”, Kevin Garnett, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, and Paul Pierce were discussing the Suns’ chances of winning the title this season.

While The Big Ticket and Barnes were discussing how Chris Paul and Co should put this together and their nucleus of CP3, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges should push for the ultimate reward, ‘The Truth’ suddenly chimed in with his take.

None of the other three gave much attention to Paul’s hot take at first and left him hanging for a while, maybe considering it one of his absurd hot takes.

However, they did come around and agreed to the former Celtics forward’s remarks later on.

How the Suns could turn it around

As tremendous as it was for them to extend their potential superstar big man Ayton, the Suns are set for a good few years. But losing out on Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee would hurt their championship aspirations.

No major addition to the squad to replace the duo of veteran efficient players with high IQ. Now whether they need any addition, or they are happy about them as currently built, can only be seen once the season starts.

But they must add a backup big man and a guard to play the rotational minutes for when Paul and Booker come off the court.

Also read: “My running form is like Osain Bolton”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously ‘disrespected’ Usain Bolt before running significantly slower