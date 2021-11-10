“Chris Paul squeezes the juice out of every possession”: JJ Redick heaps praise on Suns star after he passes 2-time MVP Steve Nash for 3rd on all-time Assists list

JJ Redick explains the greatness of former LA Clipper teammate Chris Paul, saying his competitive stamina makes him a great player.

JJ Redick and Chris Paul played together on the Clippers from 2013 to 2017. In the process, they found a lot of regular-season success together as a backcourt. Unfortunately, the team has never had much success in the playoffs, failing to advance past the second round in multiple tries.

JJ Redick played with multiple superstars during his NBA career. However, he was of the opinion that Chris Paul was the best ever teammate he had. After all, Chris Paul has an astonishing 701 assists only to JJ Redick during their tenure with the Clippers. As a result, one cannot blame Redick for that take.

Following a very successful NBA career, JJ Redick recently joined ESPN as an NBA analyst. One of his first assignments on the job was to talk about his close mate Chris Paul right after he passed Steve Nash on the NBA All-Time assist leaderboard. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

JJ Redick talks about why Chris Paul is still one of the best point guards in the league

The Lob City Clippers were one of the most fun teams to watch in the history of the NBA. Both Redick and Chris Paul played key roles for that to be the case.

Recently, on his ESPN debut, JJ Redick was asked about how his former teammate Chris Paul was different from other point guards JJ played with

Via ESPN –

“Well, first of all, he knew I was on the court at all times. Not just me, he knew everyone was on the court. We can talk about his vision, his mid-range, his defensive hands, and all that. The best description I’ve ever heard about Chris is that he squeezes the juice out of every possession.”

JJ Redick goes on to explain why Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards to ever play basketball.

“What makes Chris great is his competitive stamina, his sustained competitive spirit. Game to game, night to night, season to season.”

Well, JJ Redick is right. Chris Paul is one of the most competitive to ever play the sport. In addition, with CP3 being shorter than a normal ground, he is extra competitive. He has to be to hold his own and not get bullied.

The 11x All-star is having an exceptional year this season, leading the league in assists with 11.3 dimes per game. The Suns fans will certainly he can continue being the ‘Point God’ that he is. Barring injury, there’s no reason why Chris Paul can’t lead the Suns to make a deep playoff run.

Chris Paul is still playing at an elite level, despite being 36 years of age. The Suns’ front office and fans will certainly hope he can continue squeezing the juice out of every possession, and possibly, lead the Suns to a championship.