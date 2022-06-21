Chris Paul used his $160 million net worth to setup a $100 million fund investing in an alcohol business, like LeBron James

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to have ever played the game, but he’s also a great businessman off the court, just like LeBron James.

No matter what team CP3 joins, they always seem to improve. He took the New Orleans Hornets to the playoffs after around three years in the league, and then when he was traded to the Los Angeles Clipppers, he made them dark horse contenders in the Western Conference for a solid while.

CP3 along with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan created ‘Lob City’, bringing excitement to a team that hadn’t had much to root for the longest time.

Then, when he was traded to the Houston Rockets, he immediately helped take them to the Western Conference Finals and a franchise record 65 wins. The Rockets almost knocked off the invincible Golden State Warriors as well, taking them to game seven, a game many people felt they would have would have won if Paul hadn’t been injured.

Then, when the Thunder acquired him, Paul took a team that was slated to have less than a 1% chance to make the playoffs to seven games against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the bubble playoffs. With the Suns, Paul has turned Phoenix into a championship contender, with them reaching the Finals last year and winning 64 games and finishing with the one seed this year.

Chris Paul’s underrated 2019-20 season: • 20.4 Points on +4.5% rTS

• 7.8 Assists (82.7% Morey AST rate)

• 52.2% on Mid-Range Shots (57.3% of FG attempts)

• 2.9 AST: TO

• 14.7 ORtg Net-Swing (+6 relative team offense with CP3 on) All of this greatness at 35 years old pic.twitter.com/e5wkGVhoYQ — Rohan Kamat (@rohan_k101) June 21, 2022

Chris Paul helps set up a $100 million fund for La Fête

In Janurary of this year, Paul decided to add to his portfolio by joining the La Fête company. La Fête is a wine company, and they’ve definitely grown through Paul’s help.

The brand is geared towards drinks from all different backgrounds and looks to help out other African American and minority-owned businesses selling alcohol.

In fact, with Paul’s help, La Fête was able to secure an investment from Constellation Brands Ventures in their goal to raise $100 million for such businesses.

Just like his friend LeBron James, CP3 decided to go the alcohol way. Of course, LeBron is a big investor and supporter of the brand Lobos Tequila which he’s often advertised on his Instagram. Chris Paul wants to stay big in the game, and this is just one of his investments.

