“Chris Paul Was Complaining Every God Damn Play”: Matt Barnes Gives CP3 the Edge over Blake Griffin and Doc Rivers Regarding Complaints to Refs

The Lob City Clippers were undoubtedly one of the most interesting teams in NBA history. The Clippers team from that era had an insane roster, with the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, JJ Reddick, and Mat Barnes on the squad. The 2013-14 team was even rated as the best offensive team in the league for that season.

Though the Clippers would fail to win anything during that era, the experiment with Doc Rivers at its epicenter, sure was an entertaining one. Recently, Ex-Clipper Mat Barnes was asked a question about his Lob City teammates during a rapid-fire round. During an interview with the Broadcastboys, Barnes was asked, “Who complained more, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or Doc Rivers?”

Responding to the question, Barnes instantly said, “I love Chris. But yeah, Chris was complaining every goddamn play. That’s my guy though.”

The answer from Barnes comes as no surprise to fans. Paul is known to be extremely vocal and picky about fouls during games and practices. The veteran guard is often even seen jawing at coaches and referees during matches, calling out missed fouls. Though most find CP’s behaviour annoying, he never seems to be off the mark about the rules.

Chris Paul and NBA Referees

Chris Paul has a complicated relationship with NBA referees. Paul has been very vocal about his problems with veteran referee, Scott Foster. Foster, who in his own right is one of the best referees out there, doesn’t seem to be a fan of Paul either, especially when it comes to his behaviour on the court.

The duo’s animosity was on full display recently, as Foster ejected Paul during a recent game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. After the game, CP addressed the situation by telling the media, “It’s personal…..We had a situation some years ago and it’s personal. The league knows. Everybody knows. There was a meeting and all of that. … I’m OK with a ref saying whatever they’re saying, but don’t use a tech to get your point across.”

But CP3 is surely a genius when it comes to capitalizing the rules of the league. Chris is blessed with great vision and cerebral capacity and often can see and quickly process what even highly experienced referees can’t. Such a thing occurred when Paul got a tech on Jordan Bell for an untucked jersey. This move almost got the Thunder a win back in 2019, and ironically enough, it was Scott Foster who called the foul on Bell.