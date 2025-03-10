Chris Webber Believes Luka Doncic Is ‘Anti-Hollywood’: “Now He Has To Like LA”:

Even with his superstardom, Luka Doncic has been the kind of player who lets their game do the talking. While there is no doubt about the Slovenian guard’s ability to put the ball in the basket, Doncic’s off-court game has remained low-key through his first seven seasons.

Five-time All-Star Chris Webber believes that it’s that demeanor which might make Luka an odd fit in Los Angeles. As one of the biggest markets in the league, and the entertainment capital of the United States, LA has reaped rewards for its many sports stars.

However, the city is a double-edged sword as its many opportunities also invite additional scrutiny. Playing for bigger market teams means playing more nationally televised games and the trend is strongest when it comes to the Lakers.

Since LeBron James signed with the Purple and Gold, they have ranked #1 or #2 in most national TV games every season. This year, 39 of their 82 games are nationally televised; the highest mark across the league.

However, according to C-Webb, Doncic isn’t cut from the same cloth as LeBron or the long line of Lakers legends that came before him. Speaking on his former teammate Mike Bibby’s podcast, the 52-year-old explained his perspective on LA’s newest superstar.

“Some players like myself, we were like anti-Hollywood… We don’t want to be Hollywood, we want to come in and shut it down and have y’all walk out of here quiet. It seemed like that’s who Luka was, and now he has to like LA,” Webber said on ‘STRAIGHT GAME’.

Webb and his Kings certainly had a penchant for shutting down Hollywood. Their 2002 Western Conference Finals battle against the Lakers remains one of the most talked about series in recent memory. And there might be some truth to his idea that Doncic played a similar role.

In the 18 games he played against the Lakers, Luka was averaging 26.2 points, 8.9 assists and 8.8 rebounds. The games were split 9-9 but the numbers do highlight Doncic’s desire to step up against the biggest teams.

It’s not that he can’t perform under the bright lights of Los Angeles, but that playing for the storied franchise automatically takes away his underdog chip. However, the 26-year-old is already returning to form since joining the Lakers in early February.

Lakers firing on all cylinders since acquiring Doncic

Along with their 12-2 record with Luka, JJ Redick’s team have many reasons to be optimistic about their future with the Slovenian superstar.

After trying to return to their championship glory with two veteran superstars, the Lakers were handed a cornerstone player by the Nico Harrison and the Mavericks. As such, the Purple and Gold have every intention of seeing out the rest of Doncic’s career in Los Angeles.

The franchise has accommodated his return from injury and even jumped at the Mark Williams trade to further capitalize on Luka’s skillset. If the front office’s red carpet doesn’t make Doncic feel at home, they also have two of his former teammates around to help him acclimatize.

Dorian Finney-Smith, an essential defensive weapon for the Lakers, played alongside Doncic until the 2022-23 season. And then there’s JJ Redick himself, who played the final season of his career in Dallas, building a relationship with Luka that will certainly come in handy over the next few seasons.