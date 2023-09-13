“Been Very Driven My Entire Life”: Dwyane Wade Educates About ‘Staying Ready for the Moment’

Dwyane Wade was a relentless athlete and a force to reckon with during the peak of his career. Throughout his tenure playing in the NBA, Wade has always remained driven to compete for individual and team achievements. Speaking to his son Zaire, in an exclusive interview with ULSUM, Wade answered his son’s curiosity about whether he ever lost his drive. And no wonder at all, Wade replied saying he never felt that way during his career.

Wade had quite a tough childhood growing up, and circumstances allowed him to carry his drive. His mother JoLinda Wade struggled with drug addiction and was separated from Wade’s father, Dwyane Sr. For D-Wade, basketball and football were an escape to avoid temptations such as gang violence and drugs. Perhaps, circumstances fueled the eternal flame of drive and motivation within Wade, which explained his brilliance on the court during his career.

Dwyane Wade claimed to be always driven during his career

In an interview with his son Zaire, the younger Wade asked his father if he had ever lost his sights and goals during his career. And to no one’s surprise, Wade denied of ever feeling that way. He claimed to have been ‘always driven’ during his career, which is evident from his illustrious achievements and status. Here is an excerpt of what Dwyane Wade advised his son and other basketball aspirants about maintaining their drive.

“Um, no. I’ve been very driven my entire life. This is something from the community I grew up in, the circumstances, I’m driven everyday. I get out of bed every day for a different drive. And it’s not, I’m not goint to win a championship everyday, right? I’m not gonna play in a Game 7 to win a championship. But I’m preparing myself for when the moment comes. Because in life, it’s moments of you’ll always have that opportunity. Remember I always tell you, you don’t know when an opportunity is coming. But you better be ready when they do, right? “

Have a look at Wade sharing this advice with his fans and followers through his IG story.

Well, Wade’s drive was very much driven by the steps he has taken in his career to build his achievement. Wade had learned from Shaq to win his first championship and made an umpteen sacrifice of his earnings to accommodate LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form the Big 3. And going forward, Wade’s sacrifice paid off, with two more championships coming along. This nature and attribute led him to the Hall of Fame, wherein he was recently inducted this year.

Dwyane Wade made sure his drive never died even after retirement

Seems like retirement did not stop Dwyane Wade from exploring his drive toward other activities. Though his net worth has coupled quite some dollars since his Hall of Fame induction, Wade has also taken some other steps to build his $170 million worth.

Earlier last year, Wade had expressed a liking to take business risks, having made crucial investments in media companies, and consumer products. Furthermore, he had also purchased equity stakes in two sports teams and also took his chances in the NFT industry. As Wade himself puts it, he admits his basketball career was the same as his business career is now going.