How Jeremy Lin Made Kobe Bryant Eat His Words After Doubting ‘Linsanity’

eremy Lin of the New York Knicks defends against Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in New York The Knicks knocked off the Lakers, 92-85

Feb. 10, 2012 – New York, NY, USA – Jeremy Lin of the New York Knicks defends against Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in New York The Knicks knocked off the Lakers, 92-85. Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks – ZUMAm67

A cult hero among the NBA community, Jeremy Lin was one of the most exciting players in the league during his short-lived prime. Earlier today, he announced his retirement from professional basketball, and stories of how impactful and memorable his career was are being discussed all over. ‘Linsanity’ rubbed shoulders with some of the best, and Kobe Bryant was no exception.

The term ‘Linsanity’ became common among fans during Lin’s New York Knicks stint. The Big Apple was the first team he could call home, and where he put in some of his most iconic performances. One of them came against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 10th, 2012.

Bryant, being the ‘Black Mamba’ he was, might have been aware of what the Linsanity craze was. But ahead of the match against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, he decided to say, “What the **** is going on? Who is this kid? I’ll have to deal with him.” The Ivy League superstar, however, made Bryant eat his words.

The five-time NBA champion brushed off the idea of having to guard Lin. “Jesus Christ! Let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” Bryant said. So, when the two finally met on court, what did Lin do? He dropped 38 points and dished out 7 assists. Not that Kobe didn’t put up a good fight, scoring 34 himself. However, Lin and the Knicks outperformed Bryant and the Lakers, 92-85.

Respect is something Bryant understood. After tasting the humble pie served by Lin, Bryant acknowledged just how good a player he was. “Players don’t usually come out of nowhere. If you can go out and drop 38 on us, you’re a hell of a player,” he said.

Lin had the Mamba stamp of approval because in 2014, he joined the Lakers, where the two created some memories to cherish forever.

Lin waved off Kobe to hit clutch shots himself

Bryant loved the responsibility in crunch time. Not all his shots went in, of course, but he thrived under pressure, and when there was a game-winner on the line, it was he who had the ball. However, in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Lin did the unthinkable.

In the fourth quarter of the game with the scores tied 103-103, Lin had the ball in his hands. He then proceeded to wave Bryant away and dribble the ball to the side to successfully hit a shot from deep. There was nothing Chris Paul could do to stop him.

It was yet another Linsanity moment. Sadly, it was one of the last. Lin’s career slowed down after coaches and scouts learned to stop his predictable moves on the court. Plus, injuries (to his knee in particular) meant that he never really got back to his 2012 Knicks’ best self ever.

That said, Lin will always be remembered for his brilliant run in form for New York. He was a “hell of a player,” as Kobe said. You don’t make it big in the NBA if you’re not.

