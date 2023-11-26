“Chuck Was Touuugh”: Kevin Garnett Can’t Get Enough Of Rookie Allen Iverson Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s Record

Kevin Garnett is an avid social media enthusiast. The Big Ticket has been seen using different platforms to hype up different players. Very recently, Garnett took to Instagram, revealing to be impressed by a young Allen Iverson.

Garnett shared a reel on his Instagram Story that Allen Iverson recently posted. Along with it, the Boston Celtics legend showed some love to AI by captioning the story:

“Chuck was Touuugh”

MFN BubbbaaaaChuckkkkkkkk

While “The Answer” was Allen Iverson’s most famous nickname, the Philadelphia 76ers legend was also referred to as “Bubba Chuck”. Quite an unusual nickname. However, it was Iverson’s mother who came up with it, honoring two of AI’s uncles – Bubba and Chuck.

Back in Iverson’s rookie season, there was a four-game stint when he shocked the basketball community. The 6ft guard broke Wilt Chamberlian’s 37-year record by lodging four straight 40-point games.

The video that Iverson posted on his Instagram feed was from the fourth contest out of that four-game span. During Philly’s 12th April 1997, clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the rookie erupted for a 50-point performance. Apart from shooting the ball at 53.1% FG, the youngster even grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.

Allen Iverson was Kevin Garnett’s favorite player to watch

A couple of years ago, Kevin Garnett revealed several similarities that he shared with Allen Iverson. In his autobiography, Garnett mentioned that both of them were “misunderstood”, required a second chance, and worked extremely hard, among several other common traits. After listing down these traits, KG revealed that Iverson was his favorite player to watch.

“In years to come, both AI and I represented things that hadn’t been represented before. We represented kids who worked their asses off. Kids coming from fewer opportunities. Misunderstood kids. Kids who needed a second chance, kids plugged into originality. Kids ready to beat out a new path. As time went on, AI and I stayed close. As he developed in the NBA, his skill set sharpened to where he became my favorite player to watch.”

Entering the league around the same time, Kevin Garnett and Allen Iverson developed a great relationship very quickly. Apart from sharing mutual respect, the two stars became very fond of each other. In fact, the big man even revealed that he was extremely close to AI’s family.

“If I had been a guard, I’d wanted to be like AI. He and I were family. No cross words. No falling out. His mom was my mom. His crew was my crew. AI is a real one. AI from Day 1.”

While Garnett wanted to be a guard like Iverson, the latter wanted to trash talk like the 6ft 11” polarizing figure.

Seems so beautiful that two players of their stature get along so well. If only they could team up and put this incredible chemistry of theirs to the test on the hardwood.