Citing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Hakeem Olajuwon, Rockets Legend Praises Victor Wembanyama For Embracing Monk Life

Over the past weekend, San Antonio’s young star, Victor Wembanyama, travelled to China and visited a Shaolin Temple in Zhengzhou, which has seemingly sparked global NBA fandom attention. According to reports, the French phenom is reportedly embracing Buddhist culture so much that he has asked a Shaolin master monk to shave his head and begin a 10-day retreat rooted in mind-body harmony, self-discipline, and meditation.

Dusty Garza, a beat writer for the Texas-based franchise, posted several photos of Wemby donning his new look whilst reflecting at the temple, soaking up centuries-old traditions over the last few days.

On X, Garza tweeted: “Victor Wembanyama beginning his journey of inner discipline, focus, and mind-body harmony at the Shaolin Temple. One of my close friends, a Buddhist monk and longtime Spurs fan, shared that the “Summer Retreat” tradition ties back to the ancient Buddhist practice of Vassa—a time when monks stay in one place during the rainy season to meditate and deepen their studies.”

His tweets have racked up thousands of views, with many fans applauding the balance Wemby seems to be chasing through Buddhist culture. Although it is yet to be confirmed, after a blood clot diagnosis ended his 2024-2025 season, the young star seems to have turned to the Buddhist faith for realignment and restoration.

Stephen Jackson and Vernon Maxwell reacted to Wemby’s transformation on All The Smoke.

Jackson, a devout Muslim, saluted Wemby’s spiritual pivot. “With me being a Muslim, I know what tapping in looks like, and he’s just tapping in his inner self,” Jackson said. “These types of things are important … when you’re a humble person, you want to continue to find yourself and continue to grow … To whom much is given, much is required.”

Maxwell co-signed the move. “I’ve seen Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I’ve seen [Hakeem] Olajuwon fasting. Just tapping into his inner self, I think it’s good. I think it’s a blessing for him just to be that young and want to tap into something on a spiritual side like that. I think it’s only going to make him a better player and a better person than he already is, man, so kudos to him.”

Maxwell referenced NBA greats who fused spirituality with dominance, praising Wemby for joining that tradition. He recognized how faith and ritual elevate a player’s poise and purpose.

Hakeem Olajuwon fasted through the 1994 and 1995 NBA Finals for Ramadan. In 2017, he told The Undefeated, “Fasting … is a spiritual mindset that gives you the stamina required to play. Through Allah’s mercy, I always felt stronger and more energetic during Ramadan.” They didn’t separate excellence from inner life—they combined them. Wemby looks ready to do the same.

Doctors shut down Wembanyama’s 2024-2025 campaign due to a blood clot in his shoulder, and the news was devastating to fans. The Spurs had looked really good till that point, and were favorites to land a sneaky playoff spot via the play-in.

That health scare forced him to step away from the gym and reset his habits. He didn’t rush rehab—he rebalanced instead. By turning to Zhengzhou and Shaolin’s discipline, Wemby redefined offseason prep and elevated the conversation around player wellness.

Wembanyama might ignite a league-wide shift. Kareem chased peace. Hakeem embraced fasting. Now, Wemby embraces Shaolin philosophy. Chinese media call him “The Monk in the Paint.” Spurs accounts reposted temple photos with quiet pride. This moment feels less like branding and more like a blueprint. Wemby is not just healing—he is leading.