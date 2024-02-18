Emulating Stephen Curry’s Tunnel Shots, Trae Young Wins $100 By Winning A Bet Against Fans At All-Star Weekend

The All-Star Weekend is upon us and fans are getting a treat in terms of entertainment. Numerous big names from around the league compete against one another while young rookies also get recognition. One player that made things extra interesting for fans was Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young, betting viewers $100 to emulate Stephen Curry’s insane tunnel shot.

Recently, Stephen Curry was able to nail a full-court heave from the tunnel, swishing the ball in on the other end of the floor. And Trae Young was challenged by fans if he could emulate that and win $100.

Instead of going in the tunnel and attempting a full-court heave, Young steps back the seats on the baseline, and shoots from beyond the ‘Zero’ while other players get their shots up. Fans surrounded Young with cameras to witness something amazing.

Fans kept yelling about the amount of money they had put up to entice Trae to attempt that shot. Young got the ball and was easily able to knock down the corner shot while being out of bounds, behind a rack of chairs.

After nailing the shot, the fans went crazy as they shouted at the top of their lungs, witnessing Young make that shot with such ease. The Atlanta Hawks guard did one of his on-court celebrations, grabbed the $100, and walked away.

Trae Young has been one of the best shooters in the league lately. He chugs up shots from the logo and can drain them with absolute ease. He had even once admitted that he’d be able to surpass Stephen Curry as the best shooter in a year.

Whether Young can surpass Curry or not, his shooting does back up his claim. Trae Young certainly is among some of the best shooters the league has to offer. He is not just one of the best but one of the highest-volume shooters in the league as well.

Young tends to have 6.5 attempts from beyond the arc per game. He shoots those shots from 25 to 29 feet away from the rim. And despite shooting further away from the three-point line, Young has been able to drain 38.2% of those shots, shooting a decent clip from way long range.

Trae Young tries to emulate Stephen Curry

Young may just be getting around those tunnel shots that have fans buzzing in the arena and on social media. But Stephen Curry has been making those kinds of circus shots for years before it took off among fans.

This was Stephen Curry’s full-court shot from the tunnel during one of the Golden State Warriors’ practices. And even fans were taken aback over how Curry was able to drain that with such ease.

Stephen Curry has been draining such shots for years now. There are videos of him competing with former Golden State Warriors stars in circus shots before he took off in the league and revolutionized the game with his shooting.

Even Sabrina Ionescu was asked if she could emulate Stephen Curry’s tunnel shot while she made an appearance on SiriusXM Radio a few days ago. While Sabrina assured that she could not pull that off, let’s see if Young tries to emulate Curry’s tunnel shot to the exact wire.