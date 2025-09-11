Not Being on the Court When Steph Curry Dismantled France During the Olympics Frustrated Rudy Gobert

A full year has passed since the 2024 Paris Olympics, yet the gold medal match between USA and France continues to live on in people’s memory. Stephen Curry’s heroics down the stretch continue to haunt members of the French team. However, Rudy Gobert’s pain stems from something different than his counterparts on the national team.

Rudy Gobert is no stranger to heartbreaking losses in basketball. But nothing quite comes close to losing in the most important basketball game in France’s history. To make matters worse, Gobert didn’t have the opportunity to make an impact for France in those deciding moments.

Whether fans like him or not, Gobert was the most decorated player on France’s roster. That didn’t play a big factor in head coach Vincent Collet’s plans, as he played the three-time Defensive Player of the Year for just 12 minutes. In the time he was on the court, Gobert finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

The 7-foot-1 French star had to watch from the sidelines as Curry broke France’s hopes for a gold medal. In a recent interview with Tommy Alter of Young Man and the Three, Gobert revealed his emotions of the heartbreaking match in the Paris Olympics.

“I wish I could have been on the court at that moment,” Gobert said. “Of course, the competitor in you, in that moment, you are frustrated.”

It wasn’t a quick process for Gobert to get over the fact that he was so close to dethroning basketball’s international powerhouse in Team USA. It’s important to note that the gold medal game took place in France. A gold medal win for France in front of it’s home crowd would’ve been a sight to behold.

Gobert, however, understands his coaching staff’s actions. Now that time has passed and he has a clear mind, he views that game with a different lens.

“You can only be grateful to be able to witness and live such greatness. When you witness those kind of plays and efforts, you can only tip your hat,” Gobert said.

Gobert is one of many who remain in awe of Curry’s extraordinary talent. The Golden State Warriors star finished with 24 points, including four incredibly difficult three pointers in a row to solidify the win for Team USA. For that stretch, almost everyone in the world became a fan of Stephen Curry, including Gobert.

“You don’t want to be turned into a fan but this is one of the greatest to ever do it,” Gobert proclaimed.

That said, the competitive fire hasn’t left Gobert’s heart since that intense duel. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated Curry’s Warriors in the second round. However, Curry’s injury in Game 1 ruined any narrative of revenge.

At least for Gobert’s sake, Golden State remains a formidable foe in the Western Conference. If the Timberwolves strive to make another deep run in the playoffs, they may need to get past the Warriors. If that’s the case, the opportunity for Gobert to enact his revenge may very well present itself.