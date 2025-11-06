Claiming There’s ‘No Beef’ With Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Brings Up the Offense in Brooklyn and Phoenix

Kevin Durant has shown that he isn’t afraid to go back and forth with people on social media. He doesn’t hold back even against his NBA contemporaries. Durant butted heads with former teammate Draymond Green in a recent exchange on X. Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors star cleared the air, emphasizing there’s no bad blood between the two.

There’s a famous saying in sports that states, defense wins championships. Green is on the side that believes people don’t respect defense enough. On the other hand, Durant believes that the importance of offense is much more significant.

It’s clear to see how the two were at a disconnect in terms of their beliefs. As a result, they engaged in a slight back-and-forth. Many people seemed to believe there was beef between the former teammates. The former Defensive Player of the Year took to The Draymond Green Show to set the record straight.

“This ain’t no beef,” Green proclaimed. Although Green clarified his situation with Durant, that didn’t mean he retracted from his stance. Instead, he doubled down.

“The fact of the matter is you have to be top 10 offensively and top 10 defensively to win an NBA championship,” Green said.

Green didn’t just stop there. He acknowledged some of the great offensive teams Durant has been a part of. At the same time, he didn’t hold back from applying his opinion to point out the Rockets star’s shortcomings.

“The offense was incredible, just like their offense was incredible in Brooklyn and just like their offense was incredible in Phoenix. Great offense. Very tough to stop. But offense with no defense, we’ve seen that in the NBA years past. You show me a team that doesn’t play defense, I’m going to show you a team that doesn’t win championships,” Green said.

Of course, Draymond wouldn’t be himself if he didn’t throw a subliminal shot. Although he praised Durant’s ability to impact a great offense, he highlighted the impact a poor defense can have on a team’s overall success. That is more than apparent in the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns’ inability to get over the hump.

The one glaring fact regarding Green’s comments in this situation is that Durant has multiple NBA championships. Green is well aware of that fact, which is why he’s quite surprised Durant took offense to his comments.

“Kevin Durant has two championships, so I don’t even know why he took my statement as a hit at him. I don’t live in that category of people that try to lessen KD’s championships,” Green revealed.

It wouldn’t make sense for Green to lessen Durant’s rings, since he was on those teams as well. That would mean he would be undervaluing his own championships.

Durant hasn’t offered more of his thoughts on the situation. However, at least from Green’s point of view, everything is fine. Hopefully, soon, Durant will reveal if he views his relationship with Green in the same manner.