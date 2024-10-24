Clippers Coaching Staff: Learn All About Tyronn Lue and His Band of Coaches

Oct 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts to a play during the second quarter of NBA preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For the first time in the Kawhi Leonard era, the Clippers are not among the top contenders in the Western Conference. Paul George’s departure to the 76ers and Leonard’s injury has lowered the team’s ceiling. However, the Clippers have one of the best head coaches in the NBA along with a serviceable coaching staff.

Equipped with a rebrand, new-look jerseys, a new-look team, and a brand-new home stadium, the Clippers will hope to create some havoc in the West. Of course, they have the advantage of being coached by a title-winning HC. Here’s an introduction to the Clippers coaching staff that will lead the team this season.

Head coach – Tyronn Lue

Ty Lue is getting close to his fifth season as the Clippers’ head coach. When the team advanced to the 2021 Conference Finals for the first time, he was the man in charge. Lue was also the coach of the notorious Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, who defeated the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals after a 3-1 comeback.

The Clippers have remained above the .500 mark and have not experienced a losing record during his tenure there. According to ESPN, the Clippers have a 46.4% chance of qualifying for the postseason this year.

Lead assistant – Jeff Van Gundy

In the 2010s, Jeff Van Gundy’s eccentric personality on NBA broadcasts on ESPN and ABC made him famous. He is, however, making his NBA coaching comeback for the first time since 2007. He was once a well-known head coach.

Throughout his long 18-year NBA coaching career, Van Gundy achieved a lot of success. He led the New York Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1999, but the Spurs defeated them in five games. As the eighth seed, they became the first team in NBA history to advance to the Finals.

Assistant coach – Larry Drew

Larry Drew is starting his fifth season with the Clippers as Tyronn Lue’s assistant coach. He served as head coach of the Hawks, Bucks, and Cavaliers prior to his time in Los Angeles.

Assistant coach – Dahntay Jones

Dahntay Jones, a former NBA role player, rejoins Lue’s coaching staff with the Clippers. During his 13 years in the league, Jones played for the Cavaliers under Lue in 2016. Jones also works with the LA team as a player development coach. He has worked for them since 2020 and has aided in the development of players like Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac.

Assistant coach – Brendan O’Connor

This is Brendan O’Connor’s 24th season as an NBA assistant coach. Entering his 11th season with the Clippers, he is the team’s second-longest-tenured coach.

In 2013, O’Connor joined Doc Rivers’ coaching staff for the Clippers. O’Connor returned once Lue was hired as the new coach. In addition, he has championship experience from his time as the Detroit Pistons’ assistant in 2003–04.

Assistant coach – Brian Shaw

As a player, Brian Shaw won three NBA titles, all of which he shared with the Lakers, the Clippers’ bitterest rivals. On some levels, though, Shaw has grown into a useful coach.

Shaw worked as a coach for many years before joining the Clippers as an assistant coach. He worked with the Lakers as an assistant to Phil Jackson. Shaw was the head coach of the Denver Nuggets from 2013 to 2015. He has succeeded since joining the Clippers, though, as an assistant.

Assistant coach – Jay Larranaga

Jay Larranga will begin his fourth season with the Clippers as an assistant coach. He spent 12 years playing professionally abroad before becoming a coach, therefore he has spent most of his life in the basketball world.

As head coach of the G-League’s Erie Bayhawks, he gained coaching experience. Before joining the Clippers, he worked as an assistant with the Celtics under Brad Stevens and Doc Rivers.

Assistant coach – Shaun Fein

Alongside Dahntay Jones, Shaun Fein serves as a coach for player development. The assistant coach will start his fifth season with the team as a member of Lue’s coaching staff.

Fein’s background as a player development coach is outstanding. From 2017 to 2019, he worked as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. Fein assisted in transforming the young Nets into a competitive postseason club in 2019.

Assistant coach – Jeremy Castleberry

The Clippers are getting ready for Jeremy Castleberry’s sixth season as an assistant coach. During their time in college, the former guard for San Diego State played alongside current Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Since then, they have played and coached together with the Spurs, Raptors, and now the Clippers.

Trainer – Jasen Powell

Jasen Powell is the longest-serving member of the Clippers’ coaching staff. Powell joined the Clippers as their head athletic trainer in 1999 and has been with the organization ever since. He has been a member of the squad for twenty-five years.

Powell serves as the Clippers’ Director of Medical Services in addition to his position as Head Athletic Trainer.