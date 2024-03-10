Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Gives Ambiguous Reply for Status vs Bucks

The LA Clippers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena for the matinee matchup. As two powerhouses from west and east gear up for the battle, there’s some bad news coming in from the Clippers’ camp. Kawhi Leonard‘s vague response regarding his availability for the next game is raising concerns among the Clippers fans. Apart from Leonard, two other players on the roster are recovering from fatigue.

With their last win against the Bulls, the Clippers are currently on a two-game winning streak. To continue that momentum, they’ll need their key players in rotation. However, that seems to be a distant dream for now because Paul George‘s availability for the next game is also questionable.

The one glimmer of hope for the Clippers is that James Harden, despite his strained left shoulder, will be available for his team. When asked about his availability for the next game, he said, “That’s the goal.”

According to the Orange County Register, Klaw has soreness in his left groin while George is reeling with a sore left knee. Since Kawhi is leading the franchise in points (24) and steals (1.7), his absence could be the deal breaker for the Clippers. When asked about his chances of playing against the Bucks, he said,

“I mean, we’ll talk to (the medical staff) and see. You know, I don’t have an answer for you right now. But we’ll see what happens.”

As for PG, he didn’t seem confident about his spot on the squad either. He said, “I’m just taking it one game at a time and working extremely hard to stay healthy and keeping my body in great shape. I’ll talk to T-Lue, talk to the staff and we’ll see based off tomorrow.” Just hours away from the big showdown, fans want the franchise to clear the air on their star players.

The Clippers’ trio has led the team this season

The Clippers have come a long way since the addition of the Beard, boasting a 41-21 record. The legendary trio has helped the Clippers keep their championship hopes alive. Harden is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% from the field. On the other hand, PG is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 57 games with a FG% of 45.8.

Kawhi is averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field. The last Clippers vs Bucks matchup ended 113-106 in favor of the Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence. Damian Lillard single-handedly took the game away, dropping 41 points in 42 minutes. So, if the Clippers wish to continue on their win streak, their key players might have to buckle up.