Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Against the Rockets? Injury Update on Reigning MVP

In their last fixture, the Philadelphia 76ers snapped their three-game losing streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings 112-93. In the game, Tobias Harris turned up with an amazing 37-point performance which helped the Philly side overcome a 6/17 shooting night from star guard Tyrese Maxey. One notable absence in the game for Philly was their centerpiece Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with a left knee inflammation.

The reigning NBA MVP has missed three games in a row due to his injury. But he practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time in a week. So what is Joel Embiid’s availability for the upcoming game against the Rockets?

In their latest injury report, the 76ers have included seven players. Ricky Council IV, Robert Covington, De’Anthony Melton, Terquavion Smith, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. are all out against Houston. Whereas Mo Bamba is doubtful for tonight’s contest. Meanwhile, as per Philadelphia Enquirer beat reporter Keith Pompey, Embiid has been listed as ‘Questionable’ due to the inflammation in his left knee.

So far, Embiid has missed 10 games already this season and his squad has struggled without him. They have lost seven of the ten games they have played without the 2023 MVP. However, with Embiid on the team, they have a record of 21-6.

Therefore, his contributions have been paramount to the success of the squad which currently has 24 wins and 13 losses. Without their Ace, the team faces the danger of losing their grip in the standings, as they fight to hold their number three spot in the East. Even though the Houston Rockets haven’t been the most consistent team in the NBA, the Sixers will hope to have their superstar back at Wells Fargo Center tonight. However, they may rest the veteran center as well if he hasn’t fully recovered yet.

Are the Philadelphia 76ers lacking depth?

Embiid supplies 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. While he remains at the top of the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder, his injury has helped his competitors close the gap. However, for the reigning MVP, his team’s success has to be more important than anything. He wants to win an NBA ring and the window for the 76ers seems short.



Embiid’s performances speak for themselves and he has indeed received a ton of help from Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star bound Guard is tallying 26.6 points per game while Forward Tobias Harris has also found his groove, having scored 30+ points twice in a row. Kelly Oubre Jr., Patrick Beverley, and De’Anthony Melton make for a strong guard rotation on both ends. However, one area of concern for the Philly side lately has been the Center position when Embiid is out.

Because of that, the team has allowed a ton of points. The 76ers defense isn’t exactly terrible but without their Ace, they can struggle to stay afloat on that end. At any rate, the team will need to find more from their frontline in the absence of Embiid, who has had persistent injury issues in the past. They’d have to lessen the burden on him in the build-up to the postseason.