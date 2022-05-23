“C’mon Magic Johnson, you gave Steph Curry an extra 10 points!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers legend tweets out incorrect stat line about Warriors superstar’s scintillating performance in Game 3 against Luka Doncic and Co

Lakers legend Magic Johnson incorrectly tweets that Steph Curry had 41 points instead of 31, a mistake that took NBA Twitter by storm.

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center for game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Entering the contest down 2-0, the game was nothing short of a must-win for Luka Doncic and Co.

However, the Warriors showed up and showed out, emerging with a hard-fought 109-100 victory, and going up 3-0 in the process, and are now a win away from making the NBA Finals. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry again made the headlines with his 31-point performance.

31 PTS | 5 REB | 11 AST@StephenCurry30 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GBOXfHWNaD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

Everyone was in awe of the Baby-faced assassin’s game 3 performance, including Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who decided to tweet an appreciation for the Warriors’ star guard. However, he made a slight mistake when it came to Steph’s stat line, which took NBA Twitter by storm.

NBA Twitter reacts to Magic Johnson’s tweet saying Steph Curry had 41 points instead of 31.

Steph Curry was absolutely unstoppable in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Chef followed his 32-point night in game 2 with another 30-point game, ending the contest with a team-high 31 points. The 2x MVP also had 11 assists on the night.

Following the game, Magic Johnson incorrectly tweeted that Curry had 41 points instead of the actual 31. Here’s the actual tweet:

Steph Curry is continuing his phenomenal play with 41 points and 11 assists in tonight’s game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 23, 2022

Seeing the tweet, fans were quick to catch on to the Laker legend’s mistake. Let’s look at the some of the best fan reactions to the same:

Magic, you gave Steph 10 extra points. C’mon man, pic.twitter.com/mHnIeJUhu2 — (@JimyPrince) May 23, 2022

