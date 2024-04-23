“Missed 3 Or 4 Easy Shots”: Kevin Durant Blames Himself For Game 1 Loss to the Timberwolves

Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns’ playoff debut with their ‘Big 3’ of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal faced a post-season reality check. In Game 1, the Suns had no answers for Anthony Edwards’ onslaught, as the young guard scored 33 points and led his team to an emphatic win. Booker and Beal were ineffective in containing Edwards and had an underwhelming night on the offensive end. However, a humble KD took the entire responsibility for the loss, after adding 31 points with an efficient 64.7% from the field.

On the other hand, the Book-Beal duo scored a combined 33 points on 11-of-26 shooting from the field. Despite missing only six shots, shooting 11 of 17 FGA, the former MVP wasn’t content with his performance. In an interview during the Suns’ shootaround, Durant said,

“I feel like I missed 3 or 4 easy shots that would’ve got us some momentum. I drove to the rim a couple of times and missed some lays, missed a couple of pullups and those shots are huge for our team because they need me to knock those down.”

The Slim Reaper’s statement gives an insight into his leadership skills and mentality of keep doing better. While he has often been criticized for his lack of leadership, KD took responsibility for the loss when he was the only reason it didn’t turn into a historic blowout defeat for the Suns. Even though there was a little to and fro between the veteran and AntMan, the forward doesn’t seem concerned about any of that right now.

Kevin Durant is unbothered by Anthony Edwards’ trash-talking

Kevin Durant was not only made up for his teammates’ underwhelming display but also had to deal with Anthony Edwards’ trash-talking. Late in the third quarter, the Timberwolves star hit a three-pointer and said unsavory things about the veteran forward to his face. However, Durant laughed it off at the moment.

When asked about it in the post-game press conference, he replied,

“It’s just basketball. Not even playoffs, it’s just hoop. You get hot, you make shots, make tough shots, you’re gonna feel excited about yourself. It’s on me to keep coming back and showing him a tough look.”

While Edwards may have gotten the better of Durant and the Suns in Game 1, the two-time Finals MVP has committed to being more efficient in Game 2, which could spell trouble for the Timberwolves. The veteran sharpshooter possesses the ability to take the game away from any team on his own.