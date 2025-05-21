Coach of the Year Runner-Up J.B. Bickerstaff Dictates the One Factor That Will Decide the Knicks-Pacers ECF Matchup

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Eastern Conference Finals are nearly underway between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. It will be a rematch of last season’s semifinal matchup. Although the Pacers retained relatively the same roster, the Knicks look much different than they did a year ago. Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff believes the series is anyone’s for the taking. He lists one deciding factor that will tip the scale in favor of either team.

Bickerstaff is quite familiar with both of these Eastern Conference giants. He recently faced the Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Detroit gave the Knicks a competitive punch, pushing the series to six games. But the Pacers are the Pistons’ divisional rivals. So Coach B is quite qualified to comment on this series.

Indiana and New York are playing their best basketball but have polar opposite play styles. The Pacers like to play with pace in transition, while the Knicks thrive through their halfcourt offense.

Bickerstaff made a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take to provide his expert opinion on the series and revealed that the deciding factor for who will be victorious.

“This series is going to come down to tempo,” Bickerstaff proclaimed. He then went in-depth on what that would look like for both teams.

“The Pacers are going to win this series if they play at their tempo. If the Knicks have to chase them up and down the floor, that’s going to be an advantage to the Pacers,” Bickerstaff said. Throughout all the teams in the postseason, Indiana is second in pace at 99.27. New York, on the other hand, is eighth at 95.30.

Nonetheless, the Knicks have found success when they slow the game down. Bickerstaff believes that’s the key for them to win this series. “If the game is slowed down, more in the halfcourt isolation basketball, then it lends itself to be a series that the Knicks can win,” Bickerstaff explained.

That philosophy for New York starts with superstar Jalen Brunson. Bickerstaff was on the receiving end of Brunson’s barrage throughout the postseason. He adamantly believes the Knicks require a big game from the point guard, which went against Stephen A. Smith’s belief.

“I know the Knicks for this series, they need [Jalen Brunson] to play well, be the tone setter that he is to help them win this series,” Bickerstaff said.

Only hours await before these teams face off and showcase who takes the advantage in terms of tempo. Game 1 takes place tonight, Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.