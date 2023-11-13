“Cold-Called 20 People”: Magic Johnson ‘Flexes’ His Business Acumen By Claiming He Picked Apart Lakers Season Ticketholders’ Brains In His Youth

Earvin \”Magic\” Johnson speaks to a group of volunteers before his Holiday Hope for Families event gets underway Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing.

Magic Johnson is a business savant. During his playing days, Magic used to employ a very interesting strategy to increase his business connections. During a recent interview with the Boardroom, he revealed that he used to call his team’s Public Relations officer and get the names and numbers of influential people sitting court-side at Lakers games.

Advertisement

Magic admitted that this strategy helped him build a good understanding of business, as most early-season ticket holders that Magic was interested in, were businessmen. Explaining it further, Magic said,

“I was one of these guys that was crazy. I called the PR man from the Lakers and I said look I wanna know all the people that sit on the floor. I wanna know their numbers and names. So I cold called twenty people and I said would you go to lunch with me? And they said yeah. I picked their brain about business, and what made them successful. I incorporated it into my own style. I am a guy who goes all the way in.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzjplWay7WE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This strategy from Magic surely paid off, as the Laker legend is now a Billionaire. Johnson joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the billionaire club just recently. This makes Johnson the third basketball billionaire, and only the fourth sporting billionaire, behind Tiger Woods.

Magic Johnson knows his business

Magic Johnson surprisingly made most of his money off the court. Unlike today’s stars, back in the 80’s and the 90’s, players weren’t paid in the hundreds of millions. Johnson who was a superstar all throughout his career, and only managed to make only $40 million.

So most of Johnson’s money had to come from elsewhere. Magic sold his 4.5℅ stake in the Lakers in 2010, which gave him a sweet $27 million. Other than that, Magic partly or fully owns a number of sports franchises. The Los Angeles Sparks, of the WNBA is currently the only basketball team that Johnson has invested in. Johnson is also invested in football, owning a share of LA FC of the Major League Soccer. He also holds ownership in the Los Angeles Dodgers, a respected franchise. Not only that, Johnson surprisingly also owns a famous E-Sports team, Team Liquid.

Advertisement

But Magic’s recent edition might be his crowing jewel, as he recently purchased a share in the NFL team, the Washington Commanders. The five-time world Champion has also shown interest in one day buying the Los Angeles Lakers if Jeanie Buss ever makes that call.