“Colin Cowherd is literally a joke!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the host names Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic in his best players under 25 list

There are good and bad analysts, and then there is Colin Cowherd. The host recently put three older players on his under-25 list. Pathetic.

NBA Twitter is having a field day today. The Nets got swept, there are fresh Laker rumors, and to top it all off, Colin Cowherd made a joke out of himself.

Among all basketball analysts, nobody comes up with more bizarre, and absurd takes than Colin Cowherd. We can even go as far as to say that Colin is nowhere close to an analyst.

His history of bad takes is something every NBA fan is familiar with and today he outdid himself, quite spectacularly.

Colin Cowherd gave his list of top 5 players in the NBA 25 years old or younger. 3 of them are older than 25. pic.twitter.com/7YGdzrmCN6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2022

Three players over 25 in a list of players under 25, Colin Cowherd what are you doing?!?!

We are all subject to error, after all, to err is human. However, certain blunders can be avoided quite easily. In this case, all Colin needed to do was a simple Google search.

He named five players, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Jayson Tatum, as the best in the league under the age of 25. The only caveat? The first three players are all older than 25.

Giannis and Nikola are 27, and Joel is 28 years old. A simple search would have avoided this mishap. He vocally declared his list on air and Twitter was quick to clown him.

Giannis: 27

Jokic: 27

Embiid: 28 How tf do guys like this get employed https://t.co/aX3yODB0NE — #TAPE (@BradyAustin98) April 26, 2022

Lmao Colin cowherd is literally a joke https://t.co/EUjuaBdVxA — Kylę (@kDonohoe19) April 26, 2022

Literally why I’ve been saying he’s the dumbest sports talk guy I’ve ever seen https://t.co/0ePvUqccoH — Logan Heim (@heimer15) April 26, 2022

We don’t think Colin Cowherd should come back after this but knowing the stubbornness of sports analysts, we will be waiting for his next take. This time, let’s hope that he gets his facts right first.

